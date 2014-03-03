Aframe Expands North American Team by Naming Broadcast Industry Veteran as Its NYC-based Vice President of Sales

BOSTON and LONDON March 3, 2014 –Aframe, whose cloud video production

platform is behind some of the biggest names in broadcast TV production, announced

that it has named long-time media and entertainment industry player David

Frasco as its new vice president of North American sales, based in New York City.

Formerly with Avid Technology, David Frasco has over 30 years of experience in

editing, post production and building out marketing and sales teams for

solutions that have transformed content creation and production workflows.For the past 14 years David served as Avid’s director of enterprise accounts, assisting clients to deploy file based workflow and production systems. He was instrumental in the debut of game-changing solutions for the past four Olympic Games.In earlier positions David also was a product manager with deep expertise in the company’s graphics and editorial solutions.Prior to joining Avid, David was director of marketing for Chyron, a post production product manager for Sony Broadcast, and a freelance video editor handling both online and offline finishing for broadcast TV, corporate video and advertising spots.

As more broadcasters are finding that cloud scale and economics are too compelling to ignore, Aframe’s

appointment of David Frasco will help the company tap into the innovative professional video communities in New York and Los Angeles that are eager to leverage new and smarter ways to create and distribute content.

"In 2013 Aframe saw its awareness and adoption rise significantly, and its newcustomer deployments include some of the biggest names in US news and sports programming,” said Mark Overington, president of Aframe North America. “We're delighted to welcome a leading industry player like David Frasco as we further expand our US team.”

About Aframe

Aframe is a cloud video production system with capabilities in collaboration, review and approval, archive and tagging. Already many thousands of video professionals around the world rely on Aframe to organize and

streamline video production or as an adjunct to existing media asset management (MAM) solutions. Aframe users upload their raw video footage from wherever they are in the world onto Aframe’s cloud, securely store it there, and share it with anyone, anywhere as they collaborate on TV, film, corporate video or advertising spots. The timecode-specific metadata that Aframe users generate can be transferred directly from the cloud into any of the top 3 NLE platforms. Once there, the metadata relinks with the original media – retaining all user changes automatically. If desired Aframe can provide logging services that makes video discoverable and

expedite finding the perfect clip.

Aframe also can serve as a cloud-based MAM architecture to centralize a library of production and broadcast-ready video assets and supporting documentation. For more information visit www.aframe.com.



