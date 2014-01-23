Bexel Makes Significant Product Acquisitions from Grass Valley in Preparation for 2014 Global Sporting Events

(BURBANK, CA) Bexel, a unit of the Vitec Group's Services Division and a leading worldwide provider of broadcast services and solutions, has announced a significant equipment and technology purchase from Grass Valley. Bexel heads into 2014 with major broadcast productions on the horizon and will utilize the camera and production centers at upcoming global sporting and entertainment events.

Bexel's purchase from Grass Valley includes cameras and production centers. The company has purchased 28 LDX Premiere Cameras and two Kayenne Video Production Center switchers with 3G K-FRAMES. The LDX cameras combined with the flexible XCUs have the capability to run both fiber and triax, highly desirable in complex location production. The cameras are equipped with new Xensium FT imagers, which provide the highest quality images available for the broadcast of sports and entertainment content. Bexel also has taken delivery of two Kayenne switchers with 3G K-FRAMES for fly-pack deployment. Because of their flexibility, the units can be configured from 1 M/E to 5 M/E use with one or more control panels attached to each frame.

"As always, Bexel plans our equipment purchases with extreme care," notes Tom Dickinson, CTO of Bexel. "We found the LDX camera an ideal choice with a great imager and flexibility for both triax and fiber configuration. The clever XCU cradle concept allows for quick and easy configuration of CCU's in our fly-packs. The Kayenne production switcher will be invaluable to us in our upcoming live event projects and have already worked in China and will be in Russia and Brazil in the coming year. We're proud to be working with Grass Valley, and to have these superb products on location with us."

About Bexel

Bexel is the pre-eminent worldwide provider of broadcast services including video and audio equipment rentals, fiber services, new audio sales, used equipment sales, and repairs/maintenance. Bexel provides brilliantly designed and flawlessly executed systems and solutions to all customers - including producers of the biggest and most important televised events in the world. For more information, visit www.bexel.com, and follow them on Facebook and Twitter.

About the Vitec Group

Capture the moment(tm)

For over 100 years, through every innovation in photography, film and digital image-making, Vitec businesses have developed a powerful portfolio of brand and products that have enabled some of the most amazing moments to be captured under some of the most challenging conditions. Vitec is an international Group principally serving customers in the broadcast photographic and military aerospace and government (MAG) markets. Vitec is based on strong, well-known premium brands on which its customers worldwide rely. Vitec is organized in three divisions: Videocom, Imaging and Services. Videocom designs and distributes systems and products used in broadcasting and live entertainment, film and video production and MAG. Imaging designs, manufactures and distributes equipment and accessories for photography, video and events. Services provide equipment rental, workflow design and technical support for camera, video, audio, fiber optic and wireless technology used by TV production and film crews. More information can be found at www.vitecgroup.com.

