Symetrix Maintaining Its Edge in DSP at ISE 2014

SEATTLE, US: Symetrix, the leading developer of innovative DSP solutions, has announced that it will return to Integrated Systems Europe (4-6 February 2014, Amsterdam RAI) for the seventh consecutive year, co-exhibiting on the stand of Dutch distributor Iemke Roos with a selection of its most popular solutions for installed applications.



Visitors to stand 3-C90 will have the opportunity to find out more about a host of open architecture Symetrix products that utilise Audinate’s industry-leading Dante™ media networking technology, including Symetrix SymNet Edge, Radius 12x8 and the conferencing-oriented SymNet Radius AEC. Symetrix will also showcase open architecture standalone DSP SymNet Solus 16, as well as two fixed architecture solutions, Jupiter and Zone Mix 761.



Underlining its commitment to its extensive integrator customer base, Symetrix will host a pre-show sales and technical training meeting at Holiday Inn Amsterdam on 3 February for distribution partners. The same hotel will also be the venue for the Audinate-hosted AV Networking Congress on 4 February, in which Symetrix will be an active participant.



“We’re delighted to be exhibiting at ISE alongside our local partners, Iemke Roos,” commented Mary Marshall, CEO of Symetrix. “Along with the chance to see our latest solutions, there will be numerous opportunities for interested parties to sit down with a team member and discuss how Symetrix products can form the backbone of their next installation. We also look forward to participating in the AV Networking Congress and sharing our insights into the next phase of the fast-emerging networked AV world.”.



ISE 2014 will also see Symetrix highlight the latest SymNet Composer software release and a major new industry partnership. More details of both developments will be revealed in the coming weeks.



www.symetrix.co