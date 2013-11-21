Bannister Lake Launches School Closings Solution

CAMBRIDGE, ON, Canada, November 21, 2013 – Bannister Lake announces the availability of BL Snow Day, a new cost-effective school closures and local community events solution for broadcasters, schools, municipalities and digital signage networks.

BL Snow Day’s simplified web-based workflow provides an unlimited number of content moderators the ability to pre-schedule content for future play out and set automatic story expiration. Automation and editorial tools enable staff to manage community events, local news stories, images, and video content and organize it into reusable topics and playlists ready for broadcast.

In broadcast, BL Snow Day helps local TV stations generate and broadcast real-time critical school closures and bus cancellations or delays due to inclement weather on any platform, including digital signage, web, and mobile. BL Snow Day also provides a simple toolset for on-campus information, allowing K-12 schools and universities to share early dismissal details across campus TV systems and digital signage networks.

Additionally, municipalities can use BL Snow Day to broadcast school closing and community event information across town hall systems, and offer it as a shared resource for the entire community. This allows local broadcasters, schools, and fire and police departments to centrally access and use the system.

Above all, BL Snow Day is quick to deploy, providing end users and systems integrators with an uncomplicated platform that is simple to install and easy to learn. Any system that can read an RSS, XML, ODBC, or JSON feed can immediately integrate BL Snow Day output, which gets new customers up and running quickly.

“Your school closure solution shouldn’t be complicated to install, integrate or operate when you’re looking to share local information with your viewers quickly and efficiently,” stated Pete Challinger, VP U.S. Business Development at Bannister Lake. “BL Snow Day is easy to integrate and easy to learn. It eliminates your manual copy and paste workflows, and it offers good value for call letter stations, schools and government agencies looking to add closure coverage or update their existing systems.”

BL Snow Day is available as an enterprise server 1RU chassis solution, a secure cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution, and a lightweight, solid-state, portable Nano turnkey solution that fits in the palm of the hand.

