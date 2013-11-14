Da Ai TV Selects Digital Rapids' StreamZ Live Encoders for Online and Mobile Streaming

Hong Kong: Digital Rapids -- the trusted provider of innovative media transformation and workflow solutions for bringing video to wider audiences -- announced today that Taiwanese charity and humanities programming provider Da Ai TV has selected Digital Rapids' StreamZ Live adaptive streaming encoders to power live streaming of its news, drama and cultural content to global viewers online and through dedicated apps for mobile viewing platforms.

Da Ai TV is a key component of the outreach efforts of the Tzu Chi Foundation (www.tzuchi.org), a Buddhist international humanitarian organization known for its efforts and contributions in areas including charity, medicine, education and culture. Da Ai TV's activities have spanned the globe, from building schools and hospitals in China to donations for hurricane relief in the United States.

The StreamZ Live encoders transform live, high-definition source feeds into high-quality HD, SD and mobile-targeted output streams in multiple bitrates for viewing through Da Ai TV's web portal (www.daai.tv/daai-web/live/1.htm) and on mobile devices. Supplied to Da Ai TV by integrator Forevertek, the StreamZ Live encoders are deployed in conjunction with Octoshape Infinite HD-M technology for optimized network delivery of the resulting streams.

"Live, online streaming enables Da Ai TV to bring the message of Tzu Chi to people all across the world, extending their reach beyond geographic boundaries," said Prince Lin, Vice President of Forevertek. "Digital Rapids' StreamZ Live encoders provide a powerful and reliable encoding platform to enable this important communications initiative for them."

"Spiritual groups and other non-profit organizations around the world are using online streaming to bring their messages to wider audiences beyond the geographic limitations inherent in traditional television distribution," said Clive Vickery, Managing Director, EMEA and Asia at Digital Rapids. "The proven quality, reliability and performance of our StreamZ Live encoders make them as perfect for such usage as they are for commercial applications, and we're pleased that Da Ai TV has chosen StreamZ Live to power their Internet TV and mobile initiatives."

StreamZ Live encoders provide superior quality, outstanding reliability and flexible, multiscreen output format support for audience-expanding live streaming applications. Powering initiatives from online and mobile video to over-the-top (OTT) services and IPTV, StreamZ Live's rich output capabilities and adaptive streaming support allow users to reach viewers on devices from tablets and mobile phones to game consoles, PCs and 'smart' TVs.

For more information about Digital Rapids, please visit www.digitalrapids.com.

About Digital Rapids Corporation -- Digital Rapids provides market-leading content transformation and workflow solutions that empower the world's leading media organizations to reach wider audiences more efficiently, more effectively and more profitably. Recipients of more than two dozen prestigious awards for company and product excellence, Digital Rapids combines innovative technology with proven expertise and visionary insight to help our customers expand their audiences, increase their revenues, and reduce their costs. Digital Rapids Corporation (www.digitalrapids.com) is headquartered in Ontario, Canada with offices in the United States, the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, Australia and Argentina.