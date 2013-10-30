Archimedia to Demonstrate First-of-Its-Kind Master Player at AMIA Annual Conference

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. -- Oct. 29, 2013 -- Archimedia Technology, a new company whose technology and applications bridge the gap between content producers and their archives without loss of quality, today announced that it will showcase its products and technology at the Association of Moving Image Archivists (AMIA) Annual Conference Nov. 6-9 in Richmond, Va.

Archimedia Chief Marketing Officer Josef Marc will be demonstrating the Archimedia Master Player's versatility in playing out various master formats -- including DPX, DCP, JPEG 2000, uncompressed, Ultra HD, broadcast HD, 4K, and beyond -- over HDMI and SDI with a true 12- bit reference player and customized test patterns.

"AMIA is a respected organization in the industry, and its annual conference brings together many influential professionals who value the history and importance of the archives in their care," Marc said. "It's the perfect opportunity to debut our new -- and first-of-its-kind -- Archimedia Master Player to archivists, who were a key motivation behind the technology in the first place."

Archimedia's technology encapsulates complex file interchange and quality control processes for mastering and archive formats, allowing archivists to check master media files in and out of an archive with fast, accurate, and inexpensive tools.

Information about the Archimedia Master Player and other Archimedia products is available at www.archimediatech.com.

