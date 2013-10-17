SSL Features New LMS-16 Multi-Channel Loudness and True Peak Monitoring System at 135th International AES Convention

16x5.1 Channel System Delivers Comprehensive Compliant Metering in a Powerful, Robust Turnkey System

NEW YORK –Solid State Logic, the world’s leading manufacturer of advanced tools for audio professionals, will feature the new ‘LMS-16’ multi-channel Loudness and True Peak metering system for use with the company’s Digital Broadcast Consoles, or as a stand-alone product, at the 135th International AES Convention (Booth 2821). Created through a strategic partnership with NUGEN Audio, a creator of award winning professional audio plugins and metering software for the creative music producer, sound designer or broadcast engineer, the LMS-16 offers NUGEN Audio’s new ‘MultiMonitor’ software as part of a turnkey system that can augment any production situation where loudness compliance for broadcast is essential. The software is pre-installed and configured on a dedicated industrial strength 1RU PC, fitted with SSL’s ‘MadiXtreme 128’ audio interface with metering information displayed on virtually any connected flat screen video monitor. An optional monitor arm will also be available to facilitate convenient side mounting of a screen on C100 HDS or C10 HD consoles.

The next evolutionary step for NUGEN Audio’s highly regarded ‘VisLM’ software, MultiMonitor provides the most powerful multi-channel Loudness and True Peak metering available today. It offers 16 individual meters, each capable of mono, stereo or 5.1 formats (providing metering of up to 96 audio channels simultaneously), with each meter showing a LUFS momentary display alongside a True Peak display. Each meter also has a dedicated numeric Short Term and Integrated LUFS data display, with the option to color-code meters to aid grouping. Each meter also features a minimum and maximum short term alerts function. MultiMonitor is fully compliant with CALM Act legislation, ITU-R BS1770/1, ATSC A/85, EBU R128 and other specific worldwide localisations.

SSL’s LMS-16 offers the advanced metering capability of MultiMonitor software in a fully configured and tested turnkey system based on an extremely powerful and robust 1RU PC with very low noise fans, a 15 second boot time and pre-built restore partition. Professional loudness metering of 96 channels of audio (@ 48 kHz) requires an exceptional amount of processing power and this pre-configured and fully tested PC delivers. Audio I/O to the system is provided by SSL’s MadiXtreme 128 audio interface, offering 2 x 64 channel fibre connections. GPI connectivity for GPI reset provides seamless integration with SSL consoles and other GPI enabled equipment.

SSL’s LMS-16 is ideal for monitoring multiple playback sources or Audio Sub Groups simultaneously with 5.1 and Stereo PGM output, alongside the console in the Audio Control room, or equally suited in the Master Control room, monitoring multiple studios and formats simultaneously.

Solid State Logic is the world’s leading manufacturer of analogue and digital audio consoles and provider of creative tools for music, broadcast and post production professionals. For more information about our award-winning products, please visit:www.solidstatelogic.com.