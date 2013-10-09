Dalet and Tieto Come Together in the Cloud

Partnership creates a versatile cloud-based asset management service

Levallois-Perret, France – October 8, 2013 –Dalet Digital Media Systems, a leading provider of Media Asset Management (MAM) solutions software and services for content producers, has announced a partnership deal with Tieto, the largest Nordic IT services company. This joint enterprise will create an innovative cloud-based MAM and production offering for publishing and broadcasting companies.



“This initiative of two forward-thinking organizations will bring tangible benefits to both large and small media operations,” said Raoul Cospen, director of marketing and business development, Dalet. “Customers in the publishing business and those in the broadcast industry will be able to take advantage of the technological progress of the cloud without incurring significant upfront capital expenditures. In today’s converging media world, where organizations are handling all types of text, image, video and complex assets, it makes complete business sense to manage them all within a single system.”



The Dalet MAM system will be installed within Tieto’s shared private cloud platform. Tieto media cloud platform enables users to manage daily requirements within the Tieto cloud environment; there are options for local ingest, uploading content over the cloud and indexing with contextual and time-coded metadata. And with payment based on usage alone, customers can readily see – and therefore, manage the real server costs.



“Tieto media cloud platform provides customers with the ability to exploit new business opportunities to the fullest, while decreasing costs,” said Petteri Räsänen of Tieto’s media business development. “It saves time and removes inefficiencies associated with managing services from several sources that may operate under diverse management systems. Added value is realized as Tieto also provides the durable infrastructure to securely manage the customers’ data center. When you couple that with the flexibility and tools offered by Dalet Media Life, you get a system that is operationally effective and highly cost-effective. We anticipate that our customers will see their costs reduced, and with the easier sharing of content, they can actually monetize their content by taking advantage of the system’s multiplatform delivery functionality.”



Central to the services on offer is Dalet Media Life, a versatile, MAM-based solution designed to manage a variety of workflows simultaneously. With modular toolsets that can be employed as needed, Media Life can be used for program preparation, production asset management and multimedia archives. Easy-to-use desktop tools incorporated within Media Life allow authorized users to search, access and share content across different departments. Prep-editing tools for logging, indexing, rough-cut production and storyboarding using content from any source in a matter of moments are included. Media Life also interfaces with typical Non Linear Editing (NLE) systems through Dalet Xtend.



The Dalet MAM workflow engine drives many back office processes in the combined system such as automated transcoding, automated QC and accelerated file transfers and content delivery to multiple device platforms.



The combined Tieto Media Cloud Services/Dalet Media Life offering allows customers to exploit new Cloud technologies while realizing better management of their resources – in terms of media assets, human, technical and financial capital – to achieve the maximum potential. The services will be offered to customers in the Nordic countries.



About Tieto

Tieto is the largest Nordic IT services company providing full life-cycle services for both the private and public sectors and product development services in the field of communications and embedded technologies. The company has global presence through its product development business and global delivery centres. Tieto is committed to developing enterprises and society through IT by realizing new opportunities in customers’ business transformation. At Tieto, we believe in professional development and results.



Founded in 1968, headquartered in Helsinki, Finland and with approximately 15 000 experts, the company operates in over 20 countries with net sales at approximately EUR 1.8 billion. Tieto’s shares are listed on NASDAQ OMX in Helsinki and Stockholm. Please visit www.tieto.com for more information.



About Dalet Digital Media Systems

Dalet solutions enable broadcasters and media professionals to create, manage and distribute content to both traditional and new media channels, including interactive TV, the Web and mobile networks. Dalet combines into a single system a robust and proven Asset Management platform with advanced metadata capabilities; a configurable workflow engine, and a comprehensive set of purpose-built creative and production tools. This integrated and open environment enables end-to-end management of the entire News and Sport and Program content chain, and allows users to significantly improve efficiency, and to maximize the use and value of their assets. Dalet’s solutions are delivered through a dedicated Professional and Integration Services Department to ensure the highest possible standards.



Dalet systems are used around the world by many thousands of individual users at hundreds of TV and Radio content producers, including public broadcasters (ABS-CBN, BBC, CBC, DR, France TV, RTBF, RFI, Russia Today, RSR & TSR, RT Malaysia, VOA, WDR), commercial networks and operators (Antena 3, Canal+, FOX, eTV, Mediaset, Orange, Time Warner Cable, Warner Bros., Sirius XM Radio) and government organizations (Canadian House of Commons, The European Commission, Parliament of South Australia). Dalet is traded on the NYSE-EURONEXT stock exchange (Eurolist C): ISIN: FR0011026749, Bloomberg DLT:FP, Reuters: DALE.PA.



For more information on Dalet, visit www.dalet.com.



