Nexidia Products Win Five Awards at IBC2013

Nexidia Wins Two 'Best of IBC' Awards From TVBEurope, a STAR Award From TV Technology Europe, Plus Two IABM Awards

ATLANTA -- Oct. 3, 2013 -- Nexidia, developer of dialogue and audio analysis products and technologies for optimizing audio and video media, today announced that it won five awards at IBC2013, including the Best of IBC award from the editors of TVBEurope and the IBC Daily for both Nexidia Dialogue Search and Nexidia QC, and a 2013 STAR (Superior Technology Award Recipient) Award from the editor of TV Technology Europe for Nexidia QC. In addition, both products received Design and Innovation Awards from the IABM.

"Being recognized by some of the industry's most respected publications and experts is not only very satisfying, but also significantly increases the visibility of our products," said Drew Lanham, senior vice president and general manager of Nexidia's Media and Entertainment division.

TVBEurope awarded Nexidia two Best of IBC prizes. The first was for Nexidia Dialogue Search, a software tool that searches for any spoken word or phrase across massive media libraries in seconds. The second was for Nexidia QC, an automated, file-based QC application that can run unique tests to verify that closed captions, video description, and audio language are not only present, but also correct, which no other media QC application can do.

"The cloud, the increasing predominance of IT-based systems, and 4K were the key trends at IBC this year. The show was packed with more than 1,400 exhibitors, most of whom had new products on display," said Fergal Ringrose, editorial director at TVBEurope. "For those who couldn't make it to Amsterdam, or who just couldn't get to every stand, the combined teams of the IBC Daily and TVBEurope picked out the most interesting innovations, particularly those that should make broadcasters' lives easier, cheaper, and more efficient."

Nexidia QC was also the recipient of a 2013 STAR Award given by the editorial staff of TV Technology Europe magazine. The STAR Award is designed to celebrate and showcase the technological innovations available to the broadcast industry. TV Technology Europe's editor reviewed a variety of products, examined the technical applications and their overall contribution to the industry, and then chose 25 winners.

"STAR Awards are given to interesting new products that help a user save money or accomplish a task in an easier way," said Mark Hallinger, editor of TV Technology Europe. "The products selected help advance the industry. Some were chosen because of technical novelty or innovation, some because they filled an important gap in the production or transmission chain, and some because they were just cool products."

In addition to the awards from TVBEurope and TV Technology Europe, Nexidia won IABM Design and Innovation Awards for both Nexidia Dialogue Search and Nexidia QC, marking the first time that a single company has won two IABM Design and Innovation Awards in the same year. Nexidia was also named in one of the "What Caught My Eye" sessions, the hugely popular sessions that offer delegates recommendations on where to start their journey through the vast exhibition halls of IBC. The "Looking for Blue Skies" session called attention to Nexidia QC as one of the cutting-edge technologies that will have an impact on media technologies in the near future.

About Nexidia

Nexidia is the audio and video search company with patented technologies and breakthrough applications that make it quick and easy for customers to gain new insight, boost their competitive advantage, and monetize large volumes of audio and video assets from entertainment, sports, news, education, corporate, government, financial, house of worship, and non-profit organizations. More information is available at www.nexidia.tv.