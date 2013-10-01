Manhattan Edit Workshop Moves to Flatiron; New State-of-the-Art Training Center Opens on 23rd Street

New York, New York – October 1, 2013 – Manhattan Edit Workshop (MEWShop –http://mewshop.com/), the cutting-edge authorized digital training destination for post-production and content creators, has completed renovations and begun hosting classes in the company’s ultra-modern training and event space. The contemporary 2500-square foot location features two high-tech training rooms equipped with the very latest in media production and post-production technology as well as a spacious artist-in-residence space custom-tailored for MEW’s signature Six Week Intensive Course and monthly tech talks.



“We’re very excited for this move into a larger space, which will facilitate the success of MEWShop classes and, effectively, our students,” comments Josh Apter, founder and president of MEWShop. “This is a major milestone for us, and we look forward to the many opportunities that come with it, as well as making new memories in the new workshop space.”



New Location Details:

Manhattan Edit Workshop

119 West 23rd Street, Suite 700

Manhattan, NY 10011



View MEWShop’s full calendar of workshops – http://mewshop.com/calendar/

Register for classes now – https://www.mewshop.com/registration/



About Manhattan Edit Workshop – Certified Training in New York City and Your City

Headquartered in the Flatiron District of New York, Manhattan Edit Workshop was founded in 2002 with the goal of providing cutting-edge instruction on Apple®, Adobe® and Avid® platforms. Since then, MEWShop has added Digital Cinema Production classes, DaVinci Resolve, Autodesk® Smoke®, Assimilate Scratch training and a two-week documentary film production course to its already impressive curriculum. MEWShop’s signature Six-Week Intensive is a jump-start for anyone looking for a career in post-production, while weekend and one-week courses introduce and solidify core editing concepts. Corporate and group training offer a customized curriculum, either in-house or on-site, for professionals eager to learn a new skill or to build on existing ones. The facility’s focus on small workshops, highly skilled and certified faculty, and a results-oriented curriculum have quickly won it the reputation as New York’s premier post-production teaching facility.



