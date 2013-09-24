Nexidia Wins Two IABM Design & Innovation Awards at IBC2013

ATLANTA -- Sept. 23, 2013 -- Nexidia, developer of dialogue and audio analysis products and technologies for optimizing audio and video media, today announced it has won an IABM Design & Innovation Award for two of its products -- Nexidia Dialogue Search and Nexidia QC(TM). Nexidia Dialogue Search is able to search for any spoken word or phrase across massive media libraries in seconds, and Nexidia QC is a software tool for enabling automated closed caption, video description, and language verification for broadcast and IP workflows. Both products are based upon Nexidia's patented technologies. This is the first time that a single company has won two IABM Design and Innovation Awards.

"It is a tremendous honor to be recognized by the IABM with not one but two of these prestigious awards," said Drew Lanham, senior vice president and general manager of Nexidia's Media and Entertainment division. "For Dialogue Search, we built our patented technology around the spoken word so any organization using media has a better way to search through countless hours of recorded content. In terms of Nexidia QC, the growth of channels, partners, devices, sites, and languages is driving accelerated growth in the volume and complexity of the digital assets that broadcasters must address. Nexidia QC provides a simple, automated, and efficient way to ensure that programming meets quality standards and regulations."

Nexidia Dialogue Search rapidly searches through media libraries large and small to find any spoken word or phrase in video and audio files in seconds. The patented, phonetic-based technology behind Dialogue Search allows organizations to make better use of their media libraries by quickly and precisely finding unique assets that traditional metadata could never find. Dialogue Search dramatically reduces logging and transcription costs, integrates directly with media asset management and editing applications, and requires no training.

Nexidia QC automates manual processes to reduce operating expenses, automatically identifies errors and fixes issues to avoid fines, and enables a higher-quality experience for all viewers across all platforms. It checks quality automatically at every point in the life of the asset to ensure that the right caption file appears against the right media in the right language, and with the correct caption coverage and timing. QC verifies that video description content was actually aired, which automates verification and logging for legal compliance.

The IABM Design & Innovation Awards recognize products that offer significant solutions or new opportunities to the broadcast supply industry. Each year, an independent panel of industry professionals looks for innovation with real, deliverable benefits to the industry. After a rigorous review process and a demonstration of the shortlisted products during IBC2013, IABM announced the winners at a reception on Sept. 14 after the show closed.

More information about Nexidia Dialogue Search and other Nexidia products is available at www.nexidia.tv.

About Nexidia

Nexidia is the audio and video search company with patented technologies and breakthrough applications that make it quick and easy for customers to gain new insight, boost their competitive advantage, and monetize large volumes of audio and video assets from entertainment, sports, news, education, corporate, government, financial, house of worship, and non-profit organizations. More information is available at www.nexidia.tv.

Photo Caption: Nexidia's Drew Lanham receives IABM Innovation Award from IABM Director General, Peter White