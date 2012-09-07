Signiant to Demonstrate Patent-Pending Media File Format Validation Technology at IBC2012

Powerful Solution Makes File Specifications Available in the Cloud to Ensure Conformance Prior to Transfer; Significantly Reduces Cost and Delays Associated with Receiving Improper File Formats

AMSTERDAM (September 7, 2012) -- Signiant, the market leader in intelligent file movement software for the media and entertainment industry, today announced that at IBC2012 it will demonstrate technology that enables Signiant users to validate media files against both customer-defined and industry-standard specifications -- such as AMWA AS-11 and Digital Production Partnership (DPP) SD and HD formats -- prior to transfer. By enforcing asset compliance on the front end of the process, the solution dramatically lowers costs, time delays and rejection rates associated with receipt of improperly formatted files.

The patent-pending technology provides a cloud-based directory of broadcast content specifications and a mechanism for automatically checking files against a chosen specification. By registering their own customized delivery specification or referencing an industry standard, media enterprises can provide a uniform, readily accessible means of asset validation to their entire content delivery ecosystem. Significant throughput improvements at the ingest stage are possible when content provider partners are easily able to ensure compliance prior to submittal.

"As the de facto standard for moving broadcast content across the U.K. and Europe, Signiant is working closely with the DPP, AMWA and others to help customers and the industry advance, manage and enforce file format policies with our products," said David Nortier, EMEA Managing Director, Signiant. "This cloud-based technology, scheduled for first availability in our enterprise products later this year, is a direct result of this work."

The new asset validation technology lets Signiant administrators associate a delivery specification template with a file transfer process or workflow. When processing a delivery, the system creates a "metadata fingerprint" of the file and sends it to the cloud for validation against the delivery specification. This minimizes the data transfer necessary to check the file and moves validation out of the client into the cloud. If the file conforms to the assigned specification, then the transfer or automated process is allowed to continue. If it does not comply, a description of noncompliance is returned, and users are allowed to retry.

"With reported file rejection rates as high as 50 percent, the challenge and costs of managing file conformance has led media companies to tackle this complex problem in myriad ways -- with marginal success. Despite best efforts, existing approaches remain highly labor-intensive and error-prone," said Rick Clarkson, Vice President of Product Management for Signiant. "Our technology addresses the direct impact that the front end of the supply chain can have on the back end from business efficiency and cost perspectives. What we have built will help customers manage the volume and complexity of multiplatform delivery specifications in a more efficient, automated way."

Used by the world's top content creators and distributors, Signiant is the market leader in intelligent file movement software for the media and entertainment industry. The company's powerful software suite optimizes existing enterprise network infrastructure and media technologies to ensure secure digital media exchanges, workflow efficiency and superior user experiences. Headquartered in Burlington, MA, with offices around the world, today Signiant connects tens of thousands of media professionals in more than 50 countries. For more information, visit www.signiant.com.

Editor's Note: A technology demonstration of the company's new file format validation technology utilizing a proposed DPP HD file format specification will be featured in Signiant's stand 14.621 at IBC2012.