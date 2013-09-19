Troast Joins Middle Atlantic Product Development Team

Fairfield, NJ­­––Middle Atlantic has named Tim Troast as Director of Physical Infrastructure Products, an integral part of the company’s Product Development Team.

In this newly created position, Troast will oversee the development of Middle Atlantic rack and enclosure products and related options. He will drive innovation for a range of new installation products and services that help save time and labor costs for integrators in all market segments.

Troast will also work closely with product managers for power and thermal products to further strengthen the company’s integrated approach to ensuring system reliability. The benefits of integrated mounting systems are one of the key factors that have made Middle Atlantic a leading provider for infrastructure products.

Troast brings extensive experience in product marketing and development to Middle Atlantic. For the past 13 years, he has worked at Pitney Bowes, most recently as Director––Core Product Marketing, where he excelled at solving complex system problems. Tim has an MBA in Marketing & Management from Seton Hall University and a BS degree in Chemistry from the University of Miami.





Commenting on Troast’s appointment, Middle Atlantic Director of Product Management and Business Development Mark Tracy said, “I look forward to Tim’s unique contribution in terms of ideas, experience, and leadership as we develop innovative new products and services. With his expertise, Middle Atlantic will continue as the right choice to help our integrator customers deliver exceptional systems and user experiences.”

For technical specifications and in-depth information about Middle Atlantic Products, please click to www.middleatlantic.com or call 1.800.266.7225.

Middle Atlantic Products has been part of the Legrand group since its acquisition in 2011.



Legrand is the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for use in commercial, industrial and residential markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide. Innovation for a steady flow of new products with high added value and acquisitions are prime vectors for growth. Legrand reported sales of close to $5.8 billion in 2012. Legrand has a strong presence in the North American market, with a portfolio of well-known product lines that include Cablofil, Electrorack, Middle Atlantic, NuVo, On-Q, Ortronics, Pass & Seymour, Vantage, Watt Stopper and Wiremold. The company is listed on NYSE Euronext and is a component stock of indexes including the CAC40, FTSE4Good, MSCI World, ASPI and DJSI (ISIN code FR0010307819). www.legrand.us http://www.legrand.us>