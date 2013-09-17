Sonnet Releases Combination USB 3.0/FireWire 800 Adapter

PCI Express(R) Card Offers Four USB 3.0 Ports Plus Three FireWire(R) 800 Ports, Supports Storage, Hubs, and Other Devices

IRVINE, Calif. -- Sept. 17, 2013 -- Sonnet today introduced the Tango(TM) 3.0 PCIe(R), a combination USB 3.0 and FireWire(R) 800 PCIe adapter card. The Tango card provides users with a simple way to add USB 3.0 and FireWire 800 connectivity to Mac(R) Pro(R) and Windows(R) computers with PCIe slots, and to Thunderbolt(TM)-to-PCI Express(R) expansion chassis. This Sonnet adapter can run bus-powered devices such as hard drives through each of its ports, and it is also backward-compatible with USB 2.0 and FireWire 400 devices.

USB 3.0, which offers a tenfold increase in data transfer speeds over USB 2.0, has become a standard interface on Mac systems and most Windows PCs, as well as external storage devices. The iconic, but now discontinued, Mac Pro tower never included native USB 3.0 ports, and many perfectly functional PCs were built with only USB 2.0 ports. Therefore, users wanting to take advantage of the new fast interface have to rely on third-party expansion cards. The Sonnet adapter provides four USB 3.0 ports: two external USB 3.0 ports and a 20-pin header for two internal USB 3.0 ports. The internal ports support panel-mount connector kits (sold separately).

FireWire 800 established its success as an interface for storage devices and professional audio equipment. Although included for years as a standard feature on most Mac computers, it has rarely been included in Windows PCs. The Tango 3.0 PCIe provides Windows PC and Mac Pro users alike a simple way to add three FireWire 800 ports to any compatible computer with an open PCIe slot.

"The Tango 3.0 PCIe adapter card gives users a simple way to add USB 3.0 and FireWire 800 connectivity to any compatible computer, and it is great for use in a multi-slot Thunderbolt-to-PCIe expansion chassis," said Greg LaPorte, vice president of sales and marketing for Sonnet Technologies. "The card's multiple powered ports, plus support for hubs, enable users to connect numerous devices at the same time, and make it ideal for supporting bus-powered devices. Backward-compatibility with USB 2.0 and FireWire 400 devices allows the Tango 3.0 PCIe to support devices such as keyboards, mice, thumb drives, and legacy peripherals, too."

The Tango 3.0 PCIe adapter card (part number FW8USB3-E) is now available at a suggested retail price of $99. The card is compatible with OS X(R) 10.8.4+, OS X Mavericks, and Windows 7 and 8. More information on this product is available at www.sonnettech.com/product/tango3pcie.html.

Further information on Sonnet and its other products is available at www.sonnettech.com.

Image Link: www.wallstcom.com/sonnet/tango_3.0_pcie.zip

Image Caption: Sonnet's Tango(TM) 3.0 PCIe(R), a USB 3.0/FireWire(R) 800 PCI Express(R) adapter card

# # #

About Sonnet Technologies

Sonnet Technologies Inc. is a leading provider of storage systems, Thunderbolt(TM) technology PCIe(R) expansion products, interface cards, and media readers for professional users in the audio, video, and broadcast industries. Sonnet's Thunderbolt expansion products enable the use of pro audio I/O and DSP cards, pro video capture and transcoding cards, interface cards, and other high-performance PCIe cards with mini, portable, and all-in-one computers. The company's product line features a range of high-performance, cost-effective, and reliable portable, desktop, and rackmount RAID storage solutions. For more than 25 years Sonnet has pioneered and brought to market numerous innovative and award-winning products that enhance the performance and connectivity of Mac(R), Windows(R), and other industry-standard computers. More information is available at www.sonnettech.com.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.