NUGEN Audio Announces MXF Option for LMB Processor

Powerful Offline Loudness Analysis and Correction Tool Now Supports Native MXF Audio File-Handling for Increased Time Savings and Efficiency

LEEDS, U.K. -- Sept. 13, 2013 -- NUGEN Audio, creator of intuitive tools for audio professionals, today announced the availability of a new MXF file-handling option for the company's powerful Loudness Management Batch (LMB) processor. LMB is an offline loudness analysis and correction tool for OS X(R) and Windows(R) environments that delivers network-based, automated loudness-processing for large numbers of audio and video files without requiring user intervention. The new option introduces native MXF audio-handling that enables LMB to perform automated analysis and correction of audio in an MXF container while preserving all other data within the file.

"Our customers are audio professionals with very high standards for quality, who also have a need to work as efficiently as possible and deliver loudness-compliant audio. With LMB, we have addressed these requirements with a very efficient and cost-effective solution for automated loudness correction in a wide range of applications," said Jon Schorah, NUGEN Audio creative director. "LMB's correction and loudness criteria make it a reliable guarantor of compliance and a great complement to real-time mixing tools such as VisLM. Now, with a file-handling option for native MXF files, we've taken the system to a new level of time-saving and efficiency."

A highly versatile tool for post-production, film, and broadcast, LMB is typically used as part of a content-management workflow, as a stage of QC to check compliance of incoming content from third parties, or as a routine way of double-checking content when editors are using other loudness tools in the studio. Based on NUGEN Audio's loudness monitoring and correction engine, LMB performs faster-than-real-time processing on batches of files, saving time and preventing human error. For streamlined processing of video, LMB automatically examines video files to analyze audio content without changing the original files. LMB's drag-and-drop interface and Watched Folders automate the process of checking and conforming files to multiple broadcast criteria, and optional command-line operation allows for full integration into existing asset management systems and procedures.

With the new MXF option, LMB can now analyze and correct OP-Atom and OP-1a operating patterns containing PCM and D10-encoded PCM audio data without first converting the MXF files to WAV format. With the ability to correct and deliver loudness-compliant audio in the original MXF format, the solution saves time and effort.

LMB is fully compliant with CALM, ITU-R BS. 1770, EBU R128, ATSC A/85, and other global loudness regulations and standards, offering audio professionals a complete solution for loudness and true-peak compliance. LMB checks and corrects for integrated program loudness, short-term loudness, and loudness range (LRA) targeting, making the system highly effective for optimizing material with a wide loudness range, such as movie soundtracks, some sports, and live music. LMB also provides a built-in back-stop limiter for managing true-peak levels.

The base version of LMB is now available for $999, and the advanced file-handling option for MXF is priced at $1,200. More information about LMB and other NUGEN Audio products is available at www.nugenaudio.com.

About NUGEN Audio

NUGEN Audio creates innovative, intuitive professional audio tools for high-end music producers, post-production engineers, and broadcasters. Reflecting the real-world production experience of the design team, the company's products make it easier to deliver better quality, save time, and reduce costs. NUGEN Audio's tools for audio analysis, loudness metering, mixing/mastering, and tracking are used by the world's top names in broadcast, music, and audio production. For more information, visit www.nugenaudio.com.

