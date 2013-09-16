PERFORM Chooses Dalet for Sports Asset Management

Digital sports media provider will use Dalet Sports Factory tools for multiplatform production

Paris, France — September 16, 2013 — Dalet Digital Media Systems (www.dalet.com), a leading developer of Media Asset Management (MAM) solutions, software and services for content producers, has announced that sports media company PERFORM (www.performgroup.com) has selected Dalet Sports Factory as the end-to-end production and media asset management platform for the company’s multimedia sports content production. PERFORM commercialises multimedia sports content across Internet-enabled digital platforms, driving revenues through a mix of content distribution, advertising and sponsorship, and developing subscription platforms.

Dalet Sports Factory will provide PERFORM with a flexible MAM underlayer that manages the workflows and content for different kinds of services—from ingest through production to multiplatform distribution and archiving. Dalet Brio servers will also be used for ingest. Several Dalet desktop and web-accessible tools will help streamline the production chain.

“Given that we have one of the leading digital sports rights portfolios in the world, we are continually adding more distribution platforms and services. In the past, we’ve had individual teams handle all the efforts related to each service. The Dalet MAM will allow us to have edit tools and access to media at every desk. Production teams will be able to work more collaboratively to create and distribute content more quickly and efficiently—whether it comes from a live event, our global newsgathering, or our production library,” says Howard Kitto, CTO, PERFORM. “Dalet Sports Factory will combine PERFORM’s sports data with metadata management to optimize our content. With our operations spread across the globe, we often need to move files between locations so we really appreciate the remote and multisite capabilities of the system. Dalet Sports Factory will really help PERFORM be more productive.”

Dalet Sports Factory is an open system and provides seamless integrations with broadcast and IT systems, including industry-standard NLEs. PERFORM will use the Dalet Xtend module to easily exchange media and metadata (including parent/child relationships of assets) between the Dalet MAM and NLE systems. In addition to the three Dalet Brio 4 x 1 servers for ingest, other core system components include NetApp storage, Xendata HSM Management Software, Harmonic ProMedia™ Carbon converters, integration with a Qualstar Tape Library as well as integration that pushes content directly to the PERFORM CMS.

“The Dalet MAM is perfectly suited to the ‘content everywhere’ philosophy that is the core of PERFORM’s business,” says Raoul Cospen, director of marketing and business development, Dalet.“The centralized, shared database facilitates workflow collaboration and the MAM handles multiple sports and different workflows simultaneously. Many back office processes can be automated. Precise metadata management also simplifies the handling of different language versions as well as multiplatform distribution. The integrated easy-to-use tools speed the workflow in fast-turnaround situations like sports. Dalet Sports Factory is highly scalable and very adaptable to new platforms and future technologies.”

Sports Factory is built on Dalet’s robust Media Asset Management platform, which provides lifecycle content and metadata management with comprehensive and customizable data schemes that will allow PERFORM to catalogue and distribute multisport, mulilanguage and multi-platform content globally.

About PERFORM

PERFORM is a leader in the commercialisation of multimedia sports content across internet-enabled digital platforms. Through production, technical and commercial solutions, PERFORM powers digital channels that distribute content in a number of forms - video, editorial, audio and data – across multiple platforms, to millions of sport fans around the world. PERFORM Group PLC is a FTSE250 listed business on the London Stock Exchange.

www.performgroup.com

About Dalet

Dalet solutions enable broadcasters and media professionals to create, manage and distribute content to traditional and new media channels, including interactive TV, the Web and mobile networks. Dalet combines in a single system a robust and proven Media Asset Management platform with advanced metadata capabilities, a configurable workflow engine and a comprehensive set of purpose-built creative and production tools. This integrated and open environment enables end-to-end management of the entire news, sports and program content chain, and allows users to significantly improve efficiency and to maximize the use and value of their assets. Dalet’s solutions are delivered through a dedicated Professional and Integration Services Department to ensure the highest possible standards.

Dalet systems are used around the world by thousands of individual users at hundreds of TV and Radio content producers, including public broadcasters (ABS-CBN, BBC, CBC, DR, France TV, RTBF, RFI, Russia Today, RSR & TSR, RT Malaysia, VOA and WDR), commercial networks and operators (Antena 3, Canal+, FOX, eTV, Mediaset, Orange, Time Warner Cable, Warner Bros. and SiriusXM Radio), and government organizations (Canadian House of Commons, the European Commission and the Parliament of South Australia). Dalet is traded on the NYSE-EURONEXT stock exchange (Eurolist C): ISIN: FR0011026749, Bloomberg DLT:FP and Reuters: DALE.PA. Dalet is a registered trademark of Dalet Digital Media Systems. All other trademarks and products mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

For more information on Dalet, visit www.dalet.com.

Press Contacts:

Anya Oskolkova

Zazil Media Group

(e) anya@zazilmediagroup.com

(p) +1 (617) 817-6559

Lauren Leger

Zazil Media Group

(e) lauren@zazilmediagroup.com

(p) +1 (508) 498-8433

####