Vimond Media Solutions Launches Turnkey Solution for Capturing Video Highlights to Enrich Online Content

Vimond Event Analyzer Works With Any Online Video Platform to Capture and Annotate Video Easily in Real Time

BERGEN, Norway -- Sept. 12, 2013 -- Vimond Media Solutions today announced Vimond Event Analyzer, a turnkey, completely pluggable solution for capturing video highlights in real time and using them to enrich the online TV experience. The cloud-based solution is designed to work with the Vimond Platform or any other online video platform.

"Homing in on the content that viewers want to interact with and seizing the moments they want to share can add a lot of value to online TV, but it's often a manual and time-consuming task that can be so painful that many broadcasters give up or don't try it at all. This leaves viewers with a one-dimensional, passive TV-watching experience that's no different from what they get on traditional linear TV," said Helge Høibraaten, CEO of Vimond Media Solutions. "Vimond Event Analyzer is designed to take the pain out of the process and allow content distributors to grab rerun-worthy moments at the push of a button. Add that to our open connectivity design, which makes it easy to automatically utilize rich indexing data you might already have in your workflow, and you have a winning combination, both for the broadcasters and the viewers."

With Vimond Event Analyzer, editors use an intuitive interface and efficient, keyboard-based commands to capture highlights and events in real time without stopping the video. Those highlights and events immediately show up on viewers' screens, letting them interact with the content on a whole new level. The solution allows synchronous and asynchronous metadata annotation by one or more editors, so multiple editors can work together on the same stream at the same time. The operators can choose the level of detail they want to include in their annotations, and it's easy to add or change the data after the fact. All additions and changes to the metadata are instantly reflected on the viewers' end.

Vimond Event Analyzer comes preloaded with three different event types -- chapters, segments, and cues -- which together handle most potential metadata enrichment scenarios. The solution allows real-time creation of events, and supports events with or without a set duration. Built using standard Web technology, Vimond Event Analyzer features an interactive timeline, an open API, an SDK, and embeddable front-end experiences.

Vimond Event Analyzer integrates completely with the Vimond Platform or plugs into any other online video platform. Regardless of the solution, Vimond Event Analyzer simply fetches the video stream and allows the operator to annotate and enrich it. From there the complete interactive experience can be published either in an existing player using Vimond APIs, or by copying and pasting ready-made embed codes.

Vimond will be showcasing a technical preview of the Vimond Event Analyzer at IBC2013 on stand 14.B10 and will launch the product later this year in partnership with selected beta customers in Europe and the United States. Further information on Vimond Media Solutions and its products is available at www.vimond.com or by phone at +47 97602236.

