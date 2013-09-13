Clear-Com Delivers Major Updates to the Eclipse HX Digital Matrix Intercom Solution at IBC 2013

Updates include the New Ethernet/IP Intelligent Trunking, Dual-Label and Arabic Language Support for V-Series Panels, IVC-32-HX Redundancy and the New Eclipse HX-Delta Frame

AMSTERDAM, SEPTEMBER 13, 2013 - Clear-Com® today announces the delivery of major enhancements to the Eclipse HX Digital Matrix Intercom System, including the first European debut of the compact 3RU Eclipse HX-Delta matrix frame, at IBC 2013 (Stand 10.D29). New capabilities of the Eclipse HX system include Ethernet/IP Intelligent Trunking with IVC-32-HX card redundancy, as well as dual-label and Arabic language support for V-Series panels. These new additions are particularly ideal for mobile production and multi-location production facilities that require agile and flexible communications solutions.

Compact, 3RU Eclipse HX-Delta System Frame

The cost-effective and compact Eclipse HX-Delta system is optimal for installation across many different production environments, from mobile broadcast trucks to smaller and multi-level studios. The Eclipse HX-Delta intercom system provides two CPU cards for redundant system control, along with the option of up to four varied I/O frame cards and up to three interface modules in a 3RU frame.

Instead of installing large system frames in just one location, the Eclipse HX-Delta gives broadcasters the option of building a distributed matrix system. This offers a more flexible workflow and permits shorter cable runs between system frames and intercom panels, cutting down on cabling costs. The size of Eclipse HX-Delta is a benefit for mobile truck installations where space is limited, but where varied and complex connectivity is required.

Similar to other Eclipse HX system frames, the Eclipse HX-Delta is also supported by the high-performance EHX Configuration Software and can be intelligently linked with Eclipse HX-PiCo, Eclipse HX-Median and Eclipse HX-Omega frames to create seamless local and/or remotely networked intercom systems.

Ethernet/IP Intelligent Trunking with IVC-32-HX Redundancy

With the application of Ethernet and IP connectivity continuing to grow in live production, Clear-Com has enhanced its 32-channel IVC-32-HX IP card to allow flexible Ethernet/IP intelligent trunking of up to 64, local and/or remote, Eclipse HX matrix frames. Following this update, a single IVC-32-HX IP card can now flexibly support both panel-to-matrix and matrix-to-matrix connectivity. From its inception, the card has been designed to provide encrypted communications over standard IP networks and its use of the established G.722 audio codec has enabled low latency voice communications without the need for dedicated infrastructure or fiber pipes. Consequently, IVC-32-HX IP has been proven to provide reliable service over LAN, WLAN and Internet infrastructure, including mobile data networks. This card has also been used in support at the world’s most prestigious sporting events.

In addition, the updated Eclipse HX offers the IVC-32-HX card redundancy feature. This new capability allocates a spare IVC-32-HX card to function as a hot redundant backup for one or more IVC-32-HX cards, which are located in the same matrix frame. On detection of a failure of the primary IVC-32-HX to communicate to its associated panels or matrices, the hot redundant backup card takes over service provision.

V-Series Panel Dual-Label and Arabic Language Support

Offering Arabic characters and dual label support on all V-Series panels is another significant enhancement to the Eclipse HX family. Previously, the V-Series panels uniquely offered 10-character and international character displays. Now, the panels can also support the Arabic language and allow operators to toggle between two predefined languages on the panel. This is most helpful in production situations where two operators with different preferred languages share use of the intercom system.

“We are very pleased to launch this latest set of capabilities to the Eclipse HX family, which further demonstrates Clear-Com’s commitment to innovating intercom solutions for the broadcast market,” says Peter Stallard, Senior Product Manager, Clear-Com. “As increasingly more broadcasters are decentralizing their productions across multiple locations, the need for reliable and high-performance Ethernet/IP connectivity, as well as the extended language support, makes the Eclipse HX family the ideal matrix intercom solution for live productions on a local or global scale.”

