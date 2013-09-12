New EditShare Flow 3 Media Asset Management Delivers on Flexibility, Interoperability and Resilience

EditShare Flow 3 provides easy-to-use, yet extremely powerful asset management, automation and remote access capabilities for any file type with new, innovative AirFlow and Flow Automation modules

IBC2013, 7.B26

Basingstoke, UK — September 12, 2013 — EditShare® (http://editshare.com/), the technology leader in shared media storage and end-to-end tapeless workflow solutions, will be featuring at IBC2013 (stand 7.B26) a new version of its Flow (http://editshare.com/products/flow) media asset management solution, including two exciting new Flow modules – AirFlow and Flow Automation. The new modules work alongside existing Flow Browse, Logger and Ingest modules to dramatically improve productivity and enhance workflow practices.

Flow 3 is a significant update to EditShare’s powerful media asset management software, adding the ability to manage any file type, not just video content. The system allows audio clips, still images and documents to be tracked throughout a project. More importantly, users can add their own “asset type” metadata to these files.

Powerful Yet Easy-to-Use End-to-End Workflow Solution

“Flow is a true end-to-end workflow solution, from baseband SDI and file-based ingest with transcode to logging and remote browsing,” explains James Richings, managing director, EditShare. “A unique advantage of Flow has been the ability to drag and drop files directly from Flow Browse to any editing application. Building upon this capability, Flow 3 can import metadata from third-party systems, enabling Flow users to map critical information into their own schema, if required.”

He goes on to state that although Flow 3 includes powerful capabilities, the system is also extremely easy to use. “For example, some MAM solutions require a week or more of intense instruction. With the addition of AirFlow, non-technically trained users can access content and be involved in the production process with no more training than is required to use Facebook.”

Richings emphasizes that the stability, flexibility and resilience of Flow’s database add to the solution’s massive strengths. “The ease with which users can define custom metadata fields in the database is far superior to many other asset management systems. What’s more, Flow offers a much higher level of scalability than comparative solutions.”

Key Features of Flow 3:

Collaborate through a web browser anywhere in the world with AirFlow

Track any video, audio, image or document asset across single or multi-user projects

Import/export clip metadata or transcripts to/from other systems

More flexible user interface with undockable panels and customizable layouts

Expanded NLE compatibility for dragging and dropping of projects, bins, clips and sequences

Save time and money by automating simple and complex repetitive tasks with Flow Automation

Redundant database architecture with auto failover and resynchronization tool

Scalable Flow Worker Node architecture provides workload distribution and maximizes use of hardware resources

Support for scanning and browsing your archived content on existing third-party near-line storage and restoring to EditShare online storage

Location Is No Barrier With AirFlow

The new AirFlow module allows users to manage media and projects and collaborate from any off-site or on-site location, using a simple web browser and Internet connection. Users can remotely access Flow media asset management for browsing, tagging and organizing all media assets that reside on EditShare’s shared storage and archiving and backup platforms. “This means a customer could be in the United States looking at assets on a system in London, using AirFlow,” states Richings. “And the beauty of it all is not only the simplicity of the clean interface, but the fact that any changes in either AirFlow or Flow Browse are synchronised in real time – allowing true collaboration between almost any type of user.”

Flow Automation Raises the Bar on Flexible Templates

Flow Automation increases workflow efficiency by providing flexible templates that automate repetitive tasks, such as media migration, transcoding and clip deletion. More than facilitating ingest or delivery, Flow Automation helps users automate workflows that cover every aspect of their business. New, indispensable tools for setting up automated tasks, such as transcoding and moving files across EditShare shared storage and archive systems, are based on easy-to-configure, rules-driven templates. “Simplicity and flexibility remain key,” comments Howard Twine, Flow product manager, EditShare. “Flow Automation makes it very easy to build a workflow template and manage the processes through a simple and intuitive user interface. When it comes to flexibility, users can connect almost any workflow element - even for the most complex of processes – putting them back in control of their entire workflow, not just certain aspects of it.”

Intelligent decisions can be applied to repetitive processes, making the overall operation more consistent and reliable. Flow Automation can be combined with AirFlow, which, in turn, can provide a very simple user interface that enables complex processes and decisions to be hidden from the user.

Key Features of Flow Automation:

Comprehensive queue management for the jobs created by templates

Creation of customized workflow templates

Utilization of predefined building blocks for ease of use; copy, move, delete, scan, modify, transcode and notify

Triggering of jobs from templates by changes in metadata or time-based parameters

Management of templates and jobs created within those templates

Change the priority of jobs created from templates

The new EditShare Flow 3 release will be available in Q4 2013. For more information or to schedule a private press briefing during IBC, please contact Anya Oskolkova at anya@zazilmediagroup.com.

About EditShare

EditShare is the technology pioneer in networked shared storage and tapeless, end-to-end workflow solutions for the post-production, TV, and film industries. EditShare's ground-breaking products improve efficiency and workflow collaboration every step of the way. They include video capture and playout servers, high-performance central shared storage, archiving and backup software, media asset management, and Lightworks - the world's first three-platform (Windows/OS X/Linux) professional non-linear video editing application.

©2013 EditShare LLC. All rights reserved. EditShare® is a registered trademark of EditShare LLC. All other trademarks mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

Press Contacts

Anya Oskolkova

Zazil Media Group

(e) anya@zazilmediagroup.com

(p) +1 (617) 817-6559



Lauren Leger

Zazil Media Group

(e) lauren@zazilmediagroup.com

(p) +1 (508) 498-8433

####