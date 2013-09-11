Digital Rapids Unleashes StreamZ Live 4000EX Advanced Multiscreen Encoder

Powerful new encoder for premium live and linear applications now shipping, making European trade show debut at IBC 2013

September 11, 2013 - IBC 2013, Amsterdam, Stand 7.F33: Digital Rapids -- the trusted provider of innovative media transformation and workflow solutions for bringing video to wider audiences -- today announced the immediate availability of the new StreamZ Live 4000EX encoder for advanced live and linear multiscreen applications. Part of Digital Rapids' newest generation of the highly-acclaimed StreamZ Live encoder family, the StreamZ Live 4000EX will also make its European trade show debut at the IBC 2013 exhibition in Amsterdam.

The StreamZ Live 4000EX builds on the unsurpassed quality, multi-format flexibility and robust reliability of the StreamZ Live family with enhanced fault-tolerant redundancy, increased performance and expanded control capabilities for premium live and linear multiscreen encoding applications from over-the-top (OTT) services and IPTV head-ends to high-profile live event streaming.

The StreamZ Live 4000EX offers rich adaptive streaming format support to reach audiences across the broadest range of devices and platforms. Streams can be output in multiple formats simultaneously with encodes shareable across differing encapsulations for outstanding processing efficiency. Independent management of each output provides exceptional control. Output profiles can be started, stopped, added and removed separately without interrupting other concurrent outputs.

Designed to be flexible and future-proof, the StreamZ Live 4000EX is built on the powerful software architecture of the Kayak technology platform and can be easily upgraded to support new features, formats and technologies. Meanwhile, the robust new hardware platform bolsters fault tolerance with multiple network interfaces and redundant inputs, outputs and power supplies. Multiple StreamZ Live encoders can be combined with the scalable Digital Rapids Broadcast Manager management software for multi-channel automation, scheduling, monitoring and failover.

The StreamZ Live 4000EX is one of three new models being introduced in the StreamZ Live family. The StreamZ Live 8000EX integrated encoder simplifies the convergence of core television and multi-platform streaming operations with simultaneous encoding for broadcast, cable or satellite television (H.264 or MPEG-2) and adaptive bit rate encoding for multiscreen streaming -- all in a single 1RU encoder. The new StreamZ Live 6000EX delivers the same robust, premium-quality broadcast encoding capabilities as its sibling 8000EX in a tailored configuration for dedicated linear broadcast, cable and satellite TV applications.

"Watching live and linear content across a broad selection of devices is now firmly ingrained in consumers' viewing habits, and their expectations of the quality and reliability of those viewing experiences are higher than ever before," said Tony Huang, Senior Product Manager, Broadcast and Live at Digital Rapids. "The StreamZ Live 4000EX enables content owners and service providers to exceed their audience's expectations while providing a flexible platform that can easily adapt as market trends and technologies evolve."

The complete range of Digital Rapids solutions will be showcased in booth number 7.F33 at the IBC 2013 exhibition in Amsterdam.

