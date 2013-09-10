EditShare and Adobe Present New Panel Integration at IBC2013

Special EditShare-Adobe presentation on Monday, 16 September at 16.00hrs on EditShare stand 7.B26 discusses benefits for broadcasters everywhere



Basingstoke, UK – September 10, 2013 – EditShare® (http://editshare.com/), the technology leader in shared media storage and end-to-end tapeless workflow solutions, has expanded Adobe content panel integration support to its Flow Media Asset Management application (http://editshare.com/products/flow). Built on the powerful EditShare collaborative storage environment, Flow Media Asset Management provides essential media management tools to facilitate any creative workflow. The new Flow panel for Adobe® Premiere® Pro Creative Cloud allows users to browse and search for content on EditShare storage as well as annotate metadata across shared projects and platforms.



Adobe will join EditShare on Monday, 16 September to deliver a special technology presentation that will discuss the key benefits of the EditShare-Adobe integration for mid-to-large production and post-production workgroups. “EditShare is founded on the principle of technology collaboration and the efforts with Adobe demonstrate our continued commitment to developing world-class technology that works in harmony with popular industry tools such as Premiere Pro CC,” says Andy Liebman, founder and CEO of EditShare. IBC attendees are encouraged to register for the special EditShare-Adobe presentation at –http://www.editshare.com/about/about-us/ibc2013-adobe-presentation.



About EditShare

EditShare is the technology pioneer in networked shared storage and tapeless, end-to-end workflow solutions for the post-production, TV, and film industries. EditShare’s ground-breaking products improve efficiency and workflow collaboration every step of the way. They include video capture and playout servers, high-performance central shared storage, archiving and backup software, media asset management, and Lightworks – the world’s first three-platform (Windows/OS X/Linux) professional non-linear video editing application.



©2013 EditShare LLC. All rights reserved. EditShare® is a registered trademark of EditShare LLC. All other trademarks mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.



