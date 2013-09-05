Orad’s New Social Media Hub Solution Powers Interactivity with Social Media

September 5, 2013 –Orad Hi-Tec Systems Ltd., leader in video and graphic solutions for the broadcast market, today announced the debut of its new Social Media Hubsolution at IBC2013 (stand 7.B27). Social Media Hub increases viewer engagement by enabling audiences to interact directly with the broadcast via popular social networks such as Facebook and Twitter.



Social Media Hub lets broadcasters collect, filter and distribute user-generated social media content alongside programming. The new Social Media Hub solution integrates with existing systems and workflows, allowing staff to quickly step in and easily control and manage social media content. Social Media Hub also pushes Orad-generated content and graphics to social media.



“Without adding any complexity to the operation or increasing operational costs, broadcasters can increase their visibility by publishing broadcast-generated content to a wide variety of social networks, such as Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and more. Social Media Hub’s easy-to-use management tool enables the user to oversee everything that is happening,” comments Avi Sharir, CEO and President of Orad.



Social Media Hub along with all Orad solutions will be presented this year at IBC, booth 7.B27. To book a demo, please contact us at ibc@orad.tv.



About Orad Hi-Tec Systems

Orad Hi-Tec Systems is a world-leading provider of real-time 3D broadcast graphic, video server, and media asset management solutions including news, channel branding, sports production and enhancement, elections and special events, virtual studios, and virtual advertisement. Orad’s compelling solutions streamline production workflow, enhance viewer experience, and improve production value. Founded in 1993, Orad is a public company listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (OHT). More information is available at http://www.orad.tv/.



