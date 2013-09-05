Forbidden Technologies Announces Upgrades to FORscene Cloud Video Platform

LONDON -- Sept. 5, 2013 -- Forbidden Technologies plc (AIM:FBT), the AIM-quoted owner and developer of the market-leading cloud video platform FORscene, announced it has added new features and capabilities that strengthen FORscene's utility in any news, sports, or traditional broadcast post-production environments.

"Our mission is to make video production and post-production as effortless, seamless, intuitive, and affordable as it can be, and this upgrade is yet another demonstration of that philosophy," said Greg Hirst, business development director, Forbidden Technologies plc. "From extra video tracks with alpha channel transparency, to dynamic voice-over recording, to faster file-loading, our new, customer-driven enhancements make post-production even easier."

FORscene now has two additional timeline video tracks with support for animated alpha channels. The additional tracks can be used for nondestructive edits, as overlays for cutaway material, to create picture-in-picture effects, or for logo placement.

This FORscene upgrade also enables voice-over recording directly into the FORscene timeline, a convenient feature that allows users to add a track and record voice-overs while video is rolling. Intended for remote news producers, this feature could also be used by remote producer-editors laying down a scratch voice-over whilst cutting sequences.

Another new feature is FORscene's Server Lite software, which allows news producers to upload files to FORscene accounts from remote locations. This software, running on a standard Windows(R) laptop, makes FORscene more accessible for use on smaller productions that do not require full server hardware installations.

Other enhancements include increased capacity for loading more than 120 files per second into the play window, the ability to import multiple CSV files with logging information, new account management features for greater control over usage and cost, and a new online user guide that will be available to authenticated users following IBC2013.

The FORscene video platform provides professional editing tools in a software as a service (SaaS) package for all video industries, including broadcast post-production, news, and sports. FORscene takes advantage of cloud computing to enable the centralisation of material and collaboration in workflows. The result is the ability to manage media online, connect from any Web browser, monitor usage, and control access to media via individual user settings. SaaS with flexible monthly pricing through seat licences offers significant savings in time and budgets.

More information about FORscene is available at www.forbidden.co.uk.

About Forbidden Technologies plc

Forbidden Technologies plc is an award-winning technology company that develops and delivers cloud-based solutions for collaborative video post-production. Its flagship product, FORscene, is one of the world's most advanced cloud-based video post-production platforms. Launched at IBC in 2004, FORscene has been used to log, edit, review, and publish more than 3 million hours of professional video content. Listed on the London Stock Exchange Alternative Investment Market, Forbidden partners with high-profile media and technology organisations including Atos, BIM, deltatre, EVS, and Key Code Media. More information is available at www.forbidden.co.uk.

Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/ForbiddenTechnologies/FORsceneUpgrades.zip