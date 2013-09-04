Vimond Media Solutions Unveils Application Development Frameworks for Building Richer Services in Less Time

BERGEN, Norway -- Sept. 3, 2013 -- Vimond Media Solutions today announced a collection of licensed development frameworks that enable Vimond customers to build great end-user experiences for smartphones, tablets, Macs(R), PCs, set-top boxes, and more. The frameworks, which are implemented on Vimond APIs, are built specifically so that a broad variety of portals can take advantage of the feature-rich Vimond Platform. Each framework acts as a layer between an API and a portal, tying everything together for a rich viewer experience in a shorter time to market.

"The process of building a service with APIs usually takes months, but most of our customers don't want to wait that long to take an online video service to market. With our open application frameworks, they don't have to," said Helge Høibraaten, CEO of Vimond Media Solutions. "The frameworks ensure our customers can build their own services quickly that will work on any browser or device, and at the same time provide advanced Web technologies that allow for sophisticated features."

Vimond application frameworks give Vimond customers full control over their portal development for iOS and Android(TM) devices, the Web, connected TVs, and other screens without the need for in-depth knowledge of Vimond's APIs.

The frameworks enable development on the Vimond Platform, a feature-rich, powerful, modular online TV platform that enables high-performance, high-quality multiscreen offerings. Vimond's flexible approach to online video distribution lets customers choose the product packages that are most relevant to their businesses and then customize them by end user. The Platform is also totally modular, so broadcasters and other content providers can choose the parts they need now and plug in others later.

Vimond will demonstrate the application development frameworks at IBC2013 on stand 14.B10. Further information on Vimond Media Solutions and its products is available at www.vimond.com or by phone at +47 97602236.

# # #

About Vimond Media Solutions

Vimond Media Solutions AS (www.vimond.com) develops and markets the Vimond online TV platform. Based in Bergen, Norway, Vimond is one of a number of successful technology companies spun off from national broadcaster TV 2, together with Vizrt, StormGeo, and Mosart Medialab. After more than 10 years of technology development and use in production at Scandinavia's biggest commercial online video enterprise, TV 2 Sumo, Vimond was established in 2011 to make advanced solutions available to other broadcasters launching multiscreen over-the-top services. The Vimond platform provides a comprehensive environment for managing highly efficient streaming of content to cellphones, tablet computers, gaming consoles, connected TVs, and Blu-ray(TM) players. With its depth of experience and expertise, Vimond is a leading player in the field, serving a rapidly growing roster of customers that includes TV4 in Sweden, MTV3 in Finland, TV 2 in Norway, and pan-Nordic distributor C More.