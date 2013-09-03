Russian Football Premier League and Orad Bring Sports Broadcast to New Level

Orad (http://www.orad.tv/) and Liga-TV, a media rights management company and official broadcaster of the Russian Football Premier League (RFPL), have raised the bar on sports broadcasts. Thanks to Orad’s powerful graphics platform, millions of Russian football fans can see, in real time, exhilarating full-screen and lower-third graphics presenting complex and sophisticated football statistics. The graphics are displayed live from the studio during the games themselves, as well as in pre- and post-match shows.

“We looked for a solution that would showcase our graphics and statistics, and bring Russian football production to the highest international level. Now, our spectators can enjoy lots of interesting facts presented in an exciting way. We are very happy with the result, and looking forward to working with our partners,“ comments Ilya Gerkus, CEO of Liga-TV.

“The development of real-time graphics for sports is a complex task, both creatively and technically. We believe that we managed to push the traditional boundaries of real-time graphics by designing a package for RFPL that looks like high-end post-production material. Orad's real-time platform and its sophisticated authoring tools provided us with a great degree of artistic freedom. As a result, RFPL received an aesthetically rich and sophisticated package with the ‘Nash Football’ brand being the core element. The end product featured a wealth of interesting data, communicated clearly with a dynamic and rich look,” says Anton Maximovsky, CEO and President of Motion Path.

Eight times a week during each tour, the Russian Football Premier League broadcasts rely on Orad’s sports platforms and Motion Path’s graphic templates to display lineups that include clips of the players, yellow cards, team captains; comparison between groups according to defined criteria; player comparisons including “top three” in each category such as “best forward,” “goal keepers,” etc.; referee statistics, smart game calendar showing upcoming games dynamically, and more on its “Nash Football” channel. The clocks themselves also provide statistical information during the game, such as corners, who held the ball the most, substitutions, fouls, and more.

About Orad Hi-Tec Systems

Orad Hi-Tec Systems is a world-leading provider of real-time 3D broadcast graphic, video server, and media asset management solutions including news, channel branding, sports production and enhancement, elections and special events, virtual studios, and virtual advertisement. Orad's compelling solutions streamline production workflow, enhance viewer experience, and improve production value. Founded in 1993, Orad is a public company listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (OHT). More information is available at http://www.orad.tv/.

About Motion Path

Motion Path is a creative services provider with the emphasis on real-time 3D graphics for broadcast television. The team comprised of seasoned industry professionals from the broadcast world who have delivered some of the highest profile productions in television, including the Super Bowl XXXIII, the World Series, US Presidential elections, and newscasts for ABC, NBC, CNN, CNBC, ESPN, FOX, Global, CBC/Radio Canada and many others. The team has also won a number of prestigious design awards for work on design projects in the U.S., Canada and Europe.

More information about Motion Path is available by visiting www.motion-path.com.

About Liga-TV

Liga-TV is a subsidiary of the Russian Football Premier-League responsible for production, packaging and sales of the media rights of the Russian top-flight championship. Liga-TV produces and distributes official TV-channel of the Russian Football Premier-League – NASH FOOTBALL (??? ??????) – featuring all league games live in both SD and HD versions. More information is available by visiting www.rfpl.tv.

