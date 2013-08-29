Testronic Ups Key US Executives

(Burbank, CA) Testronic, the global leader in quality assurance services for film and television, games, software, and digital television, has announced two promotions of key staff in their US headquarters. Jason Gish has been named Senior Vice President of Film and Television Services and General Manager of US Operations. He previously served as Vice President of Business Development. Shana Rosencrans has been elevated to Vice President of US Operations from Director. Testronic's US operations are critical service suppliers to leading creators and holders of entertainment content and a significant part of the global Testronic family of services.

With an expanded slate of responsibilities, Gish will manage strategic development, sales, and technical operations in the Americas. In his new role he will focus on the implementation of an innovative and growing service offering that includes UltraViolet interoperability testing, file-based workflows and QC, app and mobile testing, disc services, web and portal testing, catalogue services, and User Experience testing. Gish will serve as part of Testronic's global management team, working closely with the company's UK, Belgium and Poland offices. He will continue to be based in the company's Burbank headquarters.

Since joining Testronic in 2003, Gish has been instrumental in the development of new service offerings for the company's US division. In addition to his long-standing expertise in quality assurance services for film and television content, he created the company's On-Site offering, which provides testers on demand, and a suite of services for digital publishers. Gish commented, "For the past decade, I've had the pleasure of working closely with wonderful clients who are constantly exploring innovative solutions to manage the complexities of the changing manner in which content is being consumed. I am honored to take on these expanded duties and lead our remarkable Testronic US team."

Rosencrans has played an important part in the success of Testronic's film and television division, working closely with customers and the operations team to deliver quality assurance services to the major studios and other key content holders. In her new role, Rosencrans will oversee all day-to-day operations of Testronic US, supervise the operations staff, and manage technology implementations. She will also interface extensively with Testronic operations in the UK and Poland. Rosencrans has been with the company since 2004.

"Testronic has been fortunate to build the best team in the business, and Jason and Shana are at the very heart of it," noted Mike McGarvey, Testronic CEO. "I am delighted to have Jason lead our US offices, and I believe he will play a pivotal role in our continued success. He has helped move our business forward with his talent and experience, but most importantly, with his sincere desire to serve our clients in an uncompromising way. Shana is an innovative thinker and diligent expert who has been instrumental to our ability to deliver the highest caliber work for the past decade. It is an exciting time for our US operations, as our new UltraViolet, Library, and User Experience services present so many exceptional opportunities. With these outstanding professionals at the helm, we are perfectly positioned to capitalize on them for our clients."

Testronic's high standards have been protecting clients and safeguarding the consumer experience since 1998. As the leading global provider of quality assurance, compliance, and localisation services for a notable array of industries; including media, entertainment, games, education, e-commerce and consumer electronics, Testronic ensures efficient and secure delivery of the highest quality consumer deliverables. Based in Burbank, CA; London, UK; Diepenbeek, Belgium; Warsaw, Poland; and Tokyo, Japan, Testronic offers an unparalleled history of next-generation innovation and service excellence across the entire digital media industry. For further information, visit www.testroniclabs.com.

