EditShare Unveils Advanced Media Asset Management Capabilities and Demonstrates Latest Releases of Its Shared Storage, Ingest, Playout, Archiving and Video Editing Solutions at IBC2013

Basingstoke, UK — August 20, 2013 —EditShare®, the technology leader in shared media storage and end-to-end tapeless workflow solutions, is showcasing new releases of the company’s high-performance shared storage, ingest, media asset management, playout, archiving and backup, and video editing solutions for production and broadcast at the IBC2013 Exhibition held in Amsterdam, Netherlands from September 13 through 17 in hall 7 on stand B26.



Attendees to the exhibition can see the following groundbreaking new EditShare products and capabilities during IBC:



• New EditShare Flow media asset management version 3

• AirFlow, the new web browser-based application for remote access to EditShare Flow media asset management

• New Flow Automation, which provides intelligent workflow automation and efficiency

• EditShare XStream, Energy and Field 2 shared storage systems running version 7 with a sleek new interface and OS

• EditShare Field 2 portable shared storage for “on-the-go” collaborative editing with integrated media asset management capabilities

• New 10GBaseT Support, which provides economical 10-Gigabit Ethernet connectivity over standard CAT 6A copper cables

• New Geevs Sports, a production server tailored to the unique needs of fast-paced, multi-channel sports coverage

• Geevs Post, a compact, scalable, multi-purpose ingest and playout solution designed specifically for the post-production industry

• EditShare Ark expanded tape library options

• Lightworks Pro video editing software running on Windows and Linux with a preview of Lightworks Pro on Mac OS X

• Horizon, EditShare’s new cloud-based health monitoring solution



About the EditShare Tapeless Workflow

EditShare seamlessly integrates high-performance shared storage solutions (XStream, Energy and Field) with video ingest (Geevs and Flow), media asset management (Flow), and archive and backup (Ark) to offer broadcast and post-production professionals a productivity-enhancing, tapeless workflow on a highly scalable infrastructure.



Designed to maximize collaboration, EditShare solutions integrate with industry standard third-party systems such as MOS-compliant newsroom computer systems, graphics and NLE applications, and sports production equipment.



NEW FOR EDITSHARE AT IBC2013



New Flow 3 with AirFlow and Flow Automation

In this new version, to be released later this year, AirFlow and Flow Automation join the already popular Flow Browse, Flow Logger and Flow Ingest tools.



AirFlow is the new web browser-based connection to the powerful Flow media asset management system. It allows users to remotely access Flow for browsing, tagging and organizing media assets that live on EditShare’s shared storage, archiving and backup platforms.



Flow Automation provides new indispensable tools for setting up automated tasks such as transcoding and moving files across EditShare shared storage and archive systems based on easy-to-configure, rules-driven templates.



Other enhancements in Flow 3 include more powerful video editing and trimming; a new customizable user interface that gives users greater flexibility in arranging panes to maximize productivity; and support for non-video assets such as audio files, still images and documents.



EditShare Shared Storage Version 7

Version 7 operates on the world’s highest-performance Linux OS and sports a totally new and intuitive EditShare Connect interface. New features include “Project Profiles” (the ability to remember which spaces need to be mounted for different projects); a system status indicator, and localization support for virtually any language.



EditShare Field 2 — Portable Shared Storage

Field 2 is EditShare’s all-new, quiet, portable shared storage solution with integrated Flow media asset management and file ingest. The turnkey platform includes file ingest, advanced project sharing/bin locking, and archiving capabilities in an all-in-one, high-performance, rugged chassis. Ideal for on-location shoots, ENG trucks and remote offices, the new Field 2 is durable, light and compact, meeting the most stringent airline carry-on regulations.



New Connectivity Options

10GBaseT — economical 10-Gigabit connectivity over standard CAT 6A copper cables — is the latest wave in Ethernet technology. EditShare offers multiple switch options, including an EditShare-customized version of Arista’s groundbreaking 52-port 10-Gigabit switches. A user-friendly interface is designed into the switch with simple management features that customers have come to expect from EditShare products.



New Geevs Sports Server

A comprehensive sports production solution based on the new Geevs v6.6 architecture, Geevs Sports includes the Geevs Sports Replay multi-channel HD server, an integrated Multiviewer, a tactile Controller that facilitates fast playlist creation and instant replay from any camera angle with dynamic slow motion control, and the Geevs Sports Assistant web client for logging events with pre-defined markers and subclips. Competitively priced, Geevs Sports integrates with EditShare’s storage and Flow media asset management solutions, making it a complete sports production platform for broadcasters, outside broadcast companies (OBs), and in-stadium television producers.



New Geevs Post Server

Geevs Post is a scalable, compact, multi-purpose ingest and playout solution designed for post production. It integrates seamlessly with EditShare’s central storage and Flow media asset management, offering full integration with Flow projects. Sequences can be created in Post and edited in Flow, or vice-versa. Geevs Post is based on the new Geevs v6.6 release, which features live video for channel previews, expanded codec and frame rate support, real-time up and down conversion, Active Format Description for aspect ratio and active picture characteristics, and Geevs Scheduler, an intuitive web-based client for scheduling recordings.



EditShare Ark Tape — Expanded Tape Library Options

EditShare Ark Tape is an energy-efficient media backup and archiving solution that fully integrates with the company’s high-performance shared storage and asset management solutions. Powered by HP’s robust LTO technology, the new Ark Tape library options are available today in 24-, 48-, 72- and 96-slot configurations, supporting LTO-6 or LTO-5 tape drives with SAS or Fibre Channel connectivity.



Lightworks Pro — Now Available for Linux; Support for Mac OS X Coming Soon

EditShare will demonstrate its newly released version of Lightworks Pro running on Linux. The company will also give a preview of Lightworks Pro for Mac OS X. Providing support for Windows and Linux, and soon Mac OS X, Lightworks aims to be the first NLE to be truly cross-platform across all major operating systems. It continues to attract a growing user base with more than 600,000 registered users.



EditShare Horizon Cloud-Based Enterprise Support

Horizon, EditShare’s new enterprise monitoring solution, tracks the health of your entire workflow. It monitors all systems in the production and post-production chain, providing information to optimize the performance of your EditShare servers.



About EditShare

EditShare is the technology pioneer in networked shared storage and tapeless, end-to-end workflow solutions for the post-production, TV, and film industries. EditShare’s ground-breaking products improve efficiency and workflow collaboration every step of the way. They include video capture and playout servers, high-performance central shared storage, archiving and backup software, media asset management, and Lightworks – the world’s first three-platform (Windows/OS X/Linux) professional non-linear video editing application.



