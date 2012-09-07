Digital Rapids Announces Upcoming Support for MPEG-DASH Specification

IBC 2012, Amsterdam, Stand 7.F33:Digital Rapids -- the trusted provider of innovative media transformation and workflow solutions for bringing content to wider audiences -- today announced plans to support the MPEG-DASH (Dynamic Adaptive Streaming over HTTP) specification in upcoming new offerings in the company's comprehensive range of media transformation and workflow solutions.

MPEG-DASH support will be initially available in Digital Rapids' upcoming new solutions powered by the Kayak workflow technology platform, including version 2.0 of the Digital Rapids Transcode Manager high-volume media processing software and the StreamZ Live Broadcast integrated broadcast/multi-screen live encoder. Now ratified as an ISO standard, MPEG-DASH was designed to provide a universal standard for adaptive bit rate (ABR) delivery while incorporating the best elements of existing proprietary ABR technologies.

"MPEG-DASH holds the potential to alleviate the current fragmentation of adaptive bit rate delivery protocols and to simplify multi-screen viewing for both consumers -- who would no longer have to worry about compatibility between their preferred viewing devices and the available formats of the content they want to watch -- and content providers, who should be able to reduce the number of formats and protocols they must deliver to reach their full potential audience," said Tony Huang, Senior Product Manager at Digital Rapids. "We're pleased to be incorporating MPEG-DASH support into our upcoming, new solutions."

Digital Rapids' MPEG-DASH encoding capabilities will include support for Dolby® Digital Plus and DTS-HD® audio technologies within the MPEG-DASH specification, enabling content providers to pair high-quality audio with superior video experiences across a broad range of viewing devices. Digital Rapids Transcode Manager 2.0's MPEG-DASH encoding capabilities are also being featured at the IBC exhibition in the Dolby stand (2.A31) and in the DTS stand (2.B50) where an end-to-end demonstration will highlight adaptive streaming of MPEG-DASH content with DTS Express audio to a connected tablet.

Digital Rapids is a member of the DASH Industry Forum, a collection of over 50 industry leading companies supporting and promoting the MPEG-DASH specification.

The enterprise-class Digital Rapids Transcode Manager software combines outstanding quality, intelligent automation and exceptional workflow agility for high-volume transcoding applications from production and archive to revenue-expanding multi-screen distribution. StreamZ Live Broadcast combines Digital Rapids' renowned multi-format output versatility and quality with simultaneous encoding for broadcast distribution and robust features for the unique demands of broadcast, cable, telco and satellite television operations.

The complete range of Digital Rapids media transformation and workflow solutions is being showcased in booth number 7.F33 at the IBC 2012 exhibition in Amsterdam. For more information about Digital Rapids, please visit www.digitalrapids.com.

About Digital Rapids Corporation -- Digital Rapids provides market-leading content transformation and workflow solutions that empower the world's leading media organizations to reach wider audiences more efficiently, more effectively and more profitably. Recipients of more than two dozen prestigious awards for company and product excellence, Digital Rapids combines innovative technology with proven expertise and visionary insight to help our customers expand their audiences, increase their revenues, and reduce their costs. Digital Rapids Corporation (www.digitalrapids.com) is headquartered in Ontario, Canada with offices in the United States, the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, Australia and Argentina.