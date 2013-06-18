Blackmagic Design Releases Support for Adobe Creative Cloud

Blackmagic Design today released Desktop Video 9.7.5 software update which adds full support for Adobe® Creative Cloud™ software across its desktop video products.

The Desktop Video 9.7.5 software update allows users to take advantage of many new features in the Adobe Creative Cloud desktop applications, such as powerful new editing timelines and shortcuts and audio mixing with Adobe Premiere Pro® CC and new creative and visual effects tools with Adobe After Effects® CC. Also included is support for Adobe Mercury Transmit that allows broadcast video monitoring to connect directly into the Adobe Mercury Playback engine which gives an incredible amount of real time effects with any video format or codec.

This update means Blackmagic Design’s DeckLink, UltraStudio and Intensity range will work seamlessly with the new features in Adobe Creative Cloud applications for amazing new workflows in editing, compositing and visual effects. DeckLink, UltraStudio and Intensity include the world’s highest performance capture and playback cards for Mac, Windows and Linux. Including both PCIe and Thunderbolt based technology, these products come in both internal and external models and are used by professionals globally in every aspect of film and video production.

Customers using Adobe After Affects CC will be able to work in the highest quality compressed and uncompressed video formats up to Ultra HD and 4K, for amazing compositing and graphics production workflows. When working with Ultra HD and 4K video formats, customers can choose between the rack mount UltraStudio 4K and the DeckLink 4K Extreme PCIe card. Both products have 6G-SDI and HDMI 4K video connections to capture and playback Ultra HD and 4K video formats as well as dual stream stereoscopic 3D. Blackmagic Design recently announced a new lower price for UltraStudio 4K to US$995.

“It’s very exciting to see Blackmagic Design’s desktop video products working together with Adobe’s Creative Cloud software and the incredible creative possibilities this opens up with the new editing and effects features. Our customers will be able to work with the cutting edge tools in fantastic new workflows,” said Grant Petty, CEO, Blackmagic Design.

Availability and Price

Desktop Video 9.7.5 software update with support for Adobe Creative Cloud software is available now as a free download for all DeckLink, UltraStudio and Intensity customers from the Blackmagic Design web support page www.blackmagicdesign.com/support

UltraStudio 4K and DeckLink 4K Extreme are available now for US$995 from Blackmagic Design resellers worldwide.