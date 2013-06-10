Signiant To Host Webinar on Securing Your Digital Workflow in the Cloud

Media enterprises of all types have one thing in common today: the need to share valuable content across the digital content supply chain. Large digital media files are difficult to share with existing solutions. As a result, media operations professionals and other users will look to convenient cloud-based file sharing services that lack enterprise security, visibility and control. Without proper safeguarding and corporate management, employees could be putting your organization’s valuable digital content at risk of loss.

Signiant will host an insightful webinar where a panel of experts will draw from real-world examples and discuss how to identify and overcome key security challenges in your digital workflow. The webinar will take place on Wednesday, June 12, 2013, 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM PDT. Attendees will hear about:

• The importance of actively managing content security in today’s world

• Challenges of sharing, controlling, and safeguarding digital content

• Considerations when securing your content sharing architecture

• How to safely and easily take advantage of the cloud to share your content

MESA Executive Director Guy Finley will moderate the one-hour panel featuring Thomas Youkel, the Group Chief of Enterprise System Engineering at the Library of Congress, in a candid discussion with Steve Bono, CEO of Independent Security Evaluators and Signiant’s Chief Technology Officer, Ian Hamilton, on innovative approaches to managing large files utilizing secure media exchanges in private, public and hybrid cloud environments.

To register, use the following link: https://www4.gotomeeting.com/register/743687895?source=sigwebsite