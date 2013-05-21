Digital Rapids Bringing Award-Winning Media Transformation and Workflow Innovations to ANGA COM and Broadcast Asia

Passfield, United Kingdom and Hong Kong:Digital Rapids will be showcasing the company's newest media transformation and workflow solutions at two major international industry events in June -- the ANGA COM Exhibition and Congress, June 4-6 in Cologne, Germany, and Broadcast Asia, June 18-21 in Singapore. At each of these events, visitors can experience first-hand how Digital Rapids' innovative solutions, technologies and expertise enable media enterprises to bring live and on-demand video to wider audiences more efficiently, more effectively and more profitably.

This year marks the first time that Digital Rapids is exhibiting at ANGA COM. Formerly known as "ANGA Cable", the event is attended by broadband, cable and satellite operators and content providers from across Europe. The Digital Rapids exhibit will be in Hall 10.1, booth # R25. At Broadcast Asia, the region's foremost conference and exhibition for broadcast and entertainment technology, Digital Rapids will be exhibiting with systems integration partner Gencom in booth 5D2-01.

Featured solutions at ANGA COM and Broadcast Asia will include:

File-Based Media Transformation Workflows

Digital Rapids Transcode Manager 2.0 powered by Kayak -- The enterprise-class Digital Rapids Transcode Manager 2.0 automated media processing software goes far beyond transcoding, seamlessly blending media file transformation and workflow processes while offering unparalleled efficiency and agility for applications from post production and archive to multiscreen distribution. Powered by the groundbreaking Kayak workflow platform, Transcode Manager 2.0 combines powerful management tools, superior quality and exceptional format flexibility with adaptive, automated decision-making; exceptionally rich metadata support; intuitive, visual workflow design tools; dynamic deployment; fast, easy integration of new and emerging technologies; and a deep ecosystem of third-party technology partners.

Encoding for Live & Linear Multiscreen Streaming and Broadcast

StreamZ Live 8000EX -- Simplifying the convergence of core television and multi-platform streaming operations, the new StreamZ Live 8000EX integrated broadcast/multiscreen live encoder combines the proven multi-format flexibility and output quality of the StreamZ Live family with robust features for the unique demands of broadcast, cable, telco and satellite television deployments. Combining the capabilities of two additional new StreamZ Live models -- the StreamZ Live 4000EX premium multiscreen encoder and StreamZ Live 6000EX broadcast encoder -- the StreamZ Live 8000EX features simultaneous encoding for broadcast television (H.264 or MPEG-2) and adaptive bit rate streaming for delivery to platforms including mobile phones, tablets, desktop computers, 'smart TVs', over-the-top (OTT) services and more.

Multi-Format Ingest, Encoding & Archive

StreamZHD -- A new version of the software for our versatile StreamZHD multi-format ingest and encoding system will be shown, featuring further quality and performance enhancements for Digital Rapids' highly-acclaimed H.264, MPEG-2 and DVCPro encoding, plus expanded support for transforming advertising insertion markers for multiscreen protocols. Offering the industry's deepest feature set, StreamZHD provides superior quality, flexibility, format support and efficient automation for transforming media for applications from post production and archive to live and on-demand multi-screen distribution.

"We're excited to be bringing our latest solutions to the ANGA COM and Broadcast Asia exhibitions, both of which are very important industry events in their respective regions," said Clive Vickery, Managing Director, EMEA and Asia at Digital Rapids. "The exceptional efficiency, flexibility, quality and productivity of our solutions are bringing significant benefits to our customers worldwide as they streamline their operations and capitalise on new business opportunities. We're looking forward to showcasing these advantages in person to attendees at these events."

