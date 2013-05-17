Global Entertainment Executives Join Aframe as Chairman & COO

LONDON & BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aframe, cloud video

production and asset management solutions company, named two highly regarded

executives from Sega Corporation to its management team. Mike Hayes, Aframe’s

new Chairman of the Board, and Gary Knight, Aframe’s new Chief Operating

Officer, together bring over 50 years of experience and a successful track

records in growing entertainment industry brands at Sega from innovative

solutions to global giants. At Aframe they will help structure a path from

Aframe’s position today as a well-regarded, cool professional video industry

start-up into a media services powerhouse. Both are based in Aframe’s London

headquarters.

“Today, every company is a media company as video becomes easier

to shoot and upload. Mike and Gary are exactly the people to help Aframe

capitalize on its cloud computing network and seasoned staff so we achieve

maximum growth,” said David Peto, co-founder and CEO of Aframe. “Already Mike

and Gary have pointed the way to expanded markets and new opportunities to

better serve our broadcasting and production customers. They’ve managed

hyper-growth businesses before at one of the greatest innovators in the

entertainment industry - and we’re eager to be their next great success story.”



Mike Hayes was formerly CEO of Sega Europe and Sega America and

has taken some of the world’s most iconic brands from inception and launch to

successful, profitable operations. Before Sega, Hayes ran sales and marketing

for hit games publisher Codemasters, and was marketing director for Nintendo’s

UK business unit. As Aframe’s chairman of the board, he now is applying his rather

unique global management experience across creative, production, and publishing

services business to help Aframe more rapidly identify and capture nascent

growth opportunities.

Gary Knight was formerly senior vice president of marketing for

Sega, overseeing its global brand and content strategy and helping grow Sega

from a 20-person startup to a household name with over 650 employees. Knight

also formerly ran marketing for Electronic Arts where he grew the EA SPORTS

brand into the highest annual market share in the gaming industry. At Aframe he

now oversees UK & US Sales operations, technology, finance, and marketing.

Aframe was founded by former post house executive David Peto in

2009 and debuted its triple-redundant, private cloud network in London in November

2010. Today Aframe solutions are used by the some of the most impressive names

in the entertainment industry including BBC, MTV, the Shine Group, broadcaster

Veria Living, major US and European TV broadcasters, production companies,

corporate video departments, and advertising agencies. Backed by a fresh VC

round in April 2012, Aframe hired several founding members of the Avid

Technologies team to lead its North American and engineering operations, and

built a three-city, triple-redundant North American private cloud network and

added a Boston area office.

In April 2013 Aframe launched its Aframe 2.0 version with an

Edit Flow feature that represented a major step forward for the professional

video industry - allowing multiple nonlinear editing formats to integrate

seamlessly into a common cloud-enabled Aframe platform and in doing so, greatly

streamlining the early stages of video productions. Aframe 2.0 also is

increasingly being used as a cloud-based MAM architecture to centralize a

library of production and broadcast-ready video assets and supporting

documentation. Its timecode extraction, metadata handling and export

capabilities are features typically found in traditional on-premises media

asset management solutions for many multiples the price.

About Aframe



Aframe is a cloud video production and asset management system with

capabilities in collaboration, review and approval, archive and tagging.

Already many thousands of video professionals around the world rely on Aframe

to organize and streamline video production or as an adjunct to existing media

asset management (MAM) solutions. Aframe users upload their raw video footage

from wherever they are in the world onto Aframe’s private cloud, securely store

it there, and share it with anyone, anywhere as they collaborate on TV, film,

corporate video or advertising spots. The timecode-specific metadata that

Aframe users generate can be transferred directly from the cloud into any of

the top 3 NLE platforms. Once there, the metadata relinks with the original

media – retaining all user changes automatically. If desired Aframe can provide

indexing services that

makes video discoverable and expedite finding the perfect clip.

Aframe also can serve as a cloud-based MAM architecture to

centralize a library of production and broadcast-ready video assets and

supporting documentation. For more information visit www.aframe.com.

