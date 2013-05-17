Global Entertainment Executives Join Aframe as Chairman & COO
LONDON & BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aframe, cloud video
production and asset management solutions company, named two highly regarded
executives from Sega Corporation to its management team. Mike Hayes, Aframe’s
new Chairman of the Board, and Gary Knight, Aframe’s new Chief Operating
Officer, together bring over 50 years of experience and a successful track
records in growing entertainment industry brands at Sega from innovative
solutions to global giants. At Aframe they will help structure a path from
Aframe’s position today as a well-regarded, cool professional video industry
start-up into a media services powerhouse. Both are based in Aframe’s London
headquarters.
“Today, every company is a media company as video becomes easier
to shoot and upload. Mike and Gary are exactly the people to help Aframe
capitalize on its cloud computing network and seasoned staff so we achieve
maximum growth,” said David Peto, co-founder and CEO of Aframe. “Already Mike
and Gary have pointed the way to expanded markets and new opportunities to
better serve our broadcasting and production customers. They’ve managed
hyper-growth businesses before at one of the greatest innovators in the
entertainment industry - and we’re eager to be their next great success story.”
Mike Hayes was formerly CEO of Sega Europe and Sega America and
has taken some of the world’s most iconic brands from inception and launch to
successful, profitable operations. Before Sega, Hayes ran sales and marketing
for hit games publisher Codemasters, and was marketing director for Nintendo’s
UK business unit. As Aframe’s chairman of the board, he now is applying his rather
unique global management experience across creative, production, and publishing
services business to help Aframe more rapidly identify and capture nascent
growth opportunities.
Gary Knight was formerly senior vice president of marketing for
Sega, overseeing its global brand and content strategy and helping grow Sega
from a 20-person startup to a household name with over 650 employees. Knight
also formerly ran marketing for Electronic Arts where he grew the EA SPORTS
brand into the highest annual market share in the gaming industry. At Aframe he
now oversees UK & US Sales operations, technology, finance, and marketing.
Aframe was founded by former post house executive David Peto in
2009 and debuted its triple-redundant, private cloud network in London in November
2010. Today Aframe solutions are used by the some of the most impressive names
in the entertainment industry including BBC, MTV, the Shine Group, broadcaster
Veria Living, major US and European TV broadcasters, production companies,
corporate video departments, and advertising agencies. Backed by a fresh VC
round in April 2012, Aframe hired several founding members of the Avid
Technologies team to lead its North American and engineering operations, and
built a three-city, triple-redundant North American private cloud network and
added a Boston area office.
In April 2013 Aframe launched its Aframe 2.0 version with an
Edit Flow feature that represented a major step forward for the professional
video industry - allowing multiple nonlinear editing formats to integrate
seamlessly into a common cloud-enabled Aframe platform and in doing so, greatly
streamlining the early stages of video productions. Aframe 2.0 also is
increasingly being used as a cloud-based MAM architecture to centralize a
library of production and broadcast-ready video assets and supporting
documentation. Its timecode extraction, metadata handling and export
capabilities are features typically found in traditional on-premises media
asset management solutions for many multiples the price.
About Aframe
Aframe is a cloud video production and asset management system with
capabilities in collaboration, review and approval, archive and tagging.
Already many thousands of video professionals around the world rely on Aframe
to organize and streamline video production or as an adjunct to existing media
asset management (MAM) solutions. Aframe users upload their raw video footage
from wherever they are in the world onto Aframe’s private cloud, securely store
it there, and share it with anyone, anywhere as they collaborate on TV, film,
corporate video or advertising spots. The timecode-specific metadata that
Aframe users generate can be transferred directly from the cloud into any of
the top 3 NLE platforms. Once there, the metadata relinks with the original
media – retaining all user changes automatically. If desired Aframe can provide
indexing services that
makes video discoverable and expedite finding the perfect clip.
Aframe also can serve as a cloud-based MAM architecture to
centralize a library of production and broadcast-ready video assets and
supporting documentation. For more information visit www.aframe.com.
