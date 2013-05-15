Wohler Promotes John Terrey to Vice President of Sales

SAN FRANCISCO -- May 14, 2013 -- Wohler Technologies today announced the promotion of John Terrey to the role of vice president of sales. In this new position, Terrey will oversee worldwide sales and marketing operations for the company's extensive portfolio of signal management and confidence monitoring products.

"John's extensive experience in sales management and business development have proved valuable in our work to build market share for Wohler's broadcast audio and video monitoring solutions, and we look forward to leveraging his skills and knowledge on a broader scale," said Carl J. Dempsey, president and CEO of Wohler Technologies.

"Wohler has been a leader and pioneer in providing professional audio and video monitoring as well as ancillary data solutions because it has built a product portfolio that meets the current and emerging needs of its customers," Terrey said. "As we continue to refine and expand our product line, I am eager for the opportunity to foster even greater awareness and adoption of Wohler solutions in broadcast facilities around the world."

Terrey has decades of management experience in sales management and business development at high-profile broadcast technology companies. Prior to joining Wohler in 2011, Terrey most recently held senior sales and management roles with DK Technologies A/S, Norterra Technologies, and Eyeheight Ltd. At all of those companies, he helped to establish and maintain distribution networks and direct accounts for audio and video products in the United States, managed day-to-day relations and coordination with business partners, and worked to put long-term strategic relationships into place.

Over his career, Terrey also has worked at technology companies including PESA, Videotek(R), Philips TV Test Equipment, and Leader Instruments, and has participated in industry-specific and sales-focused training with the BBC and Imaging Science Foundation(R).

About Wohler Technologies Inc.

Wohler's tradition of innovation began with the creation of the industry's first in-rack audio, video, and data monitoring category, and continues today through its development of signal management and monitoring solutions for video, audio, captioning, and loudness applications. Wohler's 2012 acquisition of RadiantGrid Technologies extends this award-winning product line to include the Wohler RadiantGrid Intelligent Media Transformation Platform(TM) for efficient file-based content creation and distribution, quality control, and faster-than-real-time transcoding and standards conversion. This new offering, combined with the company's proven, cost-effective confidence monitoring, compliance recording, and content management solutions, ensures high-quality media production across any platform and delivery to any device. More information about Wohler is available at www.wohler.com.

