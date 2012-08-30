The Tiffen Company Heads West for Photoshop World

Hauppauge, NY – August 30, 2012 – The Tiffen Company, a leading manufacturer and distributor of award-winning accessories for the still imaging, video, motion picture and broadcast markets, will exhibit products from its Domke, Davis & Sanford, Listec, Lowel-Light, Tiffen Digital and Optical filters, and Steadicam brands at the upcoming Photoshop World West Expo held at the Mandalay Bay Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada from September 5 – 7 (booth 523). “Tiffen is all about helping people create a great image, whether they are using one of our professional Lowel-Light systems to capture an emotion or the Tiffen Dfx digital filter suite as a plug-in for Photoshop to create one. Tiffen offers just about any image capture or creation accessory a professional could need, and these products can be seen and experienced right on the show floor at Photoshop World West,” comments Steve Tiffen, president and CEO, The Tiffen Company.



In addition to interactive product demonstrations, the stand will buzz with special Tiffen Dfx v3 presentations from Tiffen DfxPERTS Richard Harrington and Eddie Tapp. Now in version 3.0, the multi-award winning Tiffen Dfx has quickly built its reputation as the fastest, easiest, most powerful and most versatile image editing system in the industry. Eddie Tapp, M.Photog., MEI, Cr., API, Photoshop Hall of Fame Inductee, Canon Explorer of Light and Tiffen DfxPERT, had this to say about version 3, “Features in Dfx add brilliant options to my workflow, and one of the most important features to me is the fact that all of the Dfx filters are available in 16-bit with my Smart Object workflow. This allows me to refine any Dfx creative enhancement at any time. When I do have to make changes of any kind from Smart Objects, the amount of time to update any Tiffen Dfx filter is acceptably smooth and fast, allowing me to try various settings and get the results in short order.”



The popular digital effects software has received several awards, including the Award of Superiority from MicroFilmmaker Magazine, the Photo Industry Reporter’s prestigious Best of the Best award for CES 2012, the DV Black Diamond, Videomaker Best of Show CES and Digital Photography Magazine 2012 Editors’ Choice Award – making it one of the most award-winning photo and video digital filter effects software applications on the market.



Tiffen DfxPERT Richard Harrington, who is also presenting at the Photoshop World West Conference, uses Tiffen Dfx extensively. “I use Dfx in both my photo and video workflows because I just love how it simulates traditional film stocks. I also find it’s the perfect balance of great presets with extensive controls that are easy to use. I also enjoy the great control over tone and color throughout the Dfx suite, particularly its easy-to-use selection tools for generating masks. I recommend the package highly to my students and use it professionally at RHED Pixel.”



Photoshop World West attendees are encouraged to stop by the booth to participate in daily raffles for a chance to win one of Tiffen’s award-winning photo accessories.



The Photoshop World West 2012 Tiffen Product Lineup

Photoshop World press and attendees are invited to stop by the Tiffen booth #523 for a look at the newest technology gear and products from the following Tiffen brands:



• Tiffen Dfx 3.0: Simulating 2,000+ popular award-winning Tiffen glass filters, specialized lenses, optical lab processes, film grain, exacting color correction, plus natural light and photographic effects, the Tiffen Dfx digital filter suite is the definitive set of digital optical filters for both amateur and professional photographers and video enthusiasts worldwide.



• Tiffen Optical Filters Featuring the Variable ND: Tiffen filters are manufactured using the company’s award-winning ColorCore™ technology, which enables Tiffen to control the color and density of its filters with greater accuracy than typical dyed-in-the-mass filters. The Variable ND filter is a versatile and flexible filter that offers users the convenience of leveraging several Neutral Density filters all in one. Primarily used as a photographic tool for controlling depth of field and exposure, the Variable ND is also sought after by videographers for its fast, easy-to-use and lightweight nature.



• The Blender, Ego, and Prime from Lowel-Light: Easy to carry and easy to use, the Lowel Blender and Prime Power LED lighting solutions bring flexibility, speed and power to ‘Run and Gun’ lighting. The Lowel Ego is a revolutionary tabletop fluorescent Digital Imaging Light. Easy to set up, the result is a fast, simple and beautiful light output ideal for taking digital tabletop shots.



• Domke Camera Bags and RuggedWear Gear: For over 30 years, photographers from amateurs to pros have relied on the quality and reliability of Domke’s weather-tough camera bags, accessories, and utility clothing. Environmentally friendly, these durable products feature cotton canvas treated with non-solvent waxes, giving the fabric a lifelong resistance to inclement weather and a classic, distressed look and feel.



• Steadicam Merlin2 and Smoothee: Shoot smooth videos anywhere with the Steadicam Merlin2 and Smoothee hand-held products. Ultra-light and ultra-compact, the Steadicam Merlin2 allows videographers to keep up with the action more easily than ever. Designed to work with Apple® iPhone 3GS, Apple® iPhone 4/4S, FLIP MinoHD, iPod Touch and GoPro Hero®, the Steadicam Smoothee is the ideal “smart iPhoneography” accessory for everyone, from novice to expert.



• Davis & Sanford Tripods: The Davis & Sanford’s Vista Tripod product line provides the growing number of photography/videography hobbyists and enthusiasts with high-performance, durable tripods at affordable prices. While the advanced, state-of-the-art Magnum XG13 Tripod perfectly supports professional DSLRs and camcorders.



• Listec: Staying true to its mission of innovating for the future, the Listec line of video teleprompters includes the Promptware PW-04, which turns your smartphone, iPod touch, and similar devices into a mini teleprompter, and the Promptware PW-10, which turns your iPad into a professional teleprompter. Both teleprompters come with Bluetooth wireless controls for on-the-go reporting and free Promptware Plus Software.



About Photoshop World

The Photoshop World Conference & Expo is the annual convention for the National Association of Photoshop Professionals (NAPP) and the largest Adobe Photoshop and photography event in the world. Sponsored by Adobe, it features more than 100 training sessions by recognized 35+ Photoshop and photography experts, a three-day expo with leading hardware and software exhibitors, and it’s the premier networking opportunity of the year. Details about the Photoshop World Conference & Expo are available online at http://www.photoshopworld.com.



About Tiffen

Tiffen has been a leading manufacturer of photographic filters, lens accessories, software, and camera accessories for the consumer/professional imaging and the motion picture and broadcast television industries for over 70 years. The company has a rich history of innovative product design, superior optical consistency, and unparalleled quality. Tiffen has been recognized for its product and engineering excellence, earning two Technical Achievement Awards and a Scientific and Engineering Award from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences, as well as an Emmy® Award from the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. Today, the company offers a wide range of products, which include: Tiffen® filters, Steadicam® camera stabilizing systems, Lowel® light, Listec™ teleprompters, Tiffen Dfx® digital imaging software, Domke® bags, Davis & Sanford® tripods, Zing® camera covers, Stroboframe® flash brackets, Saunders® professional trimmers, and Kodak Wratten® filters. Tiffen continues to enhance its reputation as a leading imaging accessory manufacturer through aggressive growth in the image-making accessory industry.



For more information on Tiffen, please visit: http://www.tiffen.com.



Tiffen is a registered trademark of The Tiffen Company. All other trademarks and products mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.



