FORK Logger and Xchange Suite Software From Primestream at the 2013 SVG College Sports Summit

Visitors Get an In-Depth Look at the Industry's First Sports Metadata-Logging Application With Customizable User-Interface and Powerful Tools for Managing and Automating Media Workflows From Anywhere

MIAMI -- May 9, 2013 -- Primestream(R) today announced its participation in the 2013 Sports Video Group (SVG) College Sports Summit, May 29-30, in Atlanta. Company representatives will be on hand to demonstrate the newly released FORK(TM) Logger(TM) 1.0, a powerful, cross-platform metadata-tagging tool that is customizable for an unlimited number of sports and allows for logging of live or prerecorded video. Primestream will also demonstrate FORK Xchange(TM) Suite 2.0, which gives content creators instant access to media on their FORK Production(TM) Servers from any HTML5-supported Web browser and Apple(R) iPad(R). Both Logger and Xchange are part of Primestream's acclaimed FORK Production Suite 4.0 for managing and automating broadcast workflows.

The SVG College Sports Summit is the top networking event in the collegiate sports production industry. Attendees hear from key personalities in the pro and college marketplaces on topics including the art of producing a live event, the newest venue builds and renovations, skills and philosophies behind great storytelling, broadcast technology, social media, and programming.

"FORK Logger is going to be a transformative application that sports media professionals will use to enrich their content with detailed metadata quickly and accurately, adding speed and efficiency to the process of producing game teasers and highlights, allowing more time for creativity. Together with FORK Xchange, the solutions provide broadcasters, schools, leagues, and teams with tools to access and control their media from anywhere, whether in the studio, at a workstation, or from the sidelines on an iPad," said Warren Arenstein, Primestream SVP of business development. "With the wide range of activities to cover at colleges and universities, the flexibility of Logger and Xchange make them ideal tools for any application where video and sports play together."

FORK Logger is the industry's first completely configurable and customizable metadata-logging application that enables users to add metadata to live streams or prerecorded video. FORK Logger is designed to increase the speed and flexibility of logging for sports while maximizing the value of content owners' video archives. Logger's flexibility enables workflows for live broadcasting, player scouting, and video coaching -- all on a single unified platform that is ideal for sharing and collaboration. At the heart of the FORK Logger is a dynamic user interface, the elements of which can be combined to suit the content. Some of these elements are:

-Dynamic forms that can contextually reveal team, league, and conference names

-A button panel with defined actions and metadata for game plays and camera angles

-Live video and clip viewer for logging recorded video

-Marker lists

-Subclip lists of created events

-Integration with FORK Content Navigator(TM) media asset manager for searching, filtering, and organizing content

Primestream will also demonstrate the associated Xchange for iPad app, an industry-first professional native iOS(R) application that allows users to browse, edit metadata, and create annotations on content while disconnected from their production environments. When connectivity is restored, modifications are synchronized directly to the original assets in the production environment.

Xchange Suite allows users to:

-Transfer content between facilities

-Access content anywhere with user rights and permission marker lists

-Have centralized media produced in multiple locations

-Edit metadata and create markers and subclips

-Control workflows such as approvals, archiving, and distribution

-Playback media containing multitrack audio and multiple frame rates

About Primestream

Primestream(R), a leader in advanced media asset management and broadcast automation software, offers a seamless end-to-end platform for digital acquisition of live and file-based video content, media asset management, editing, logging, control room and master control playback, smartphone and tablet video contribution, publishing to the Web, and dynamic archiving. The company's portfolio includes the FORK(TM) suite of applications, as well as Mobile2Air(R), ControlStation(TM), and the cloud-based FORK Xchange(TM). Deployed in more than 300 broadcast operations across 40 countries, Primestream's proven solutions are implemented by some of the world's leading broadcasters, uplink services providers, digital media operations, and production/postproduction facilities. More information is available at www.primestream.com.

