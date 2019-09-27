Singapore's ITE Central Establishes Seamless Comms Coverage with Riedel's Bolero

WUPPERTAL, Germany — Sept. 24, 2019 — Riedel's Bolero wireless intercom and RiFace universal radio interface have been deployed by the Institute of Technical Education (ITE Central) in Singapore to support theater production communications over a broad coverage area with a minimum number of antennas. The versatile Riedel systems allowed for plug-and-play integration with the institute's legacy 2-wire systems and were commissioned with ease, facilitating seamless roaming and exceptional audio quality.

"Our theater production space is expansive, so we needed a communications solution that could provide coverage over a large area with fewer antennas and greater beltpack functionality," said Joshua Chong, Technical Officer at ITE Headquarters. "Riedel's Bolero and RiFace integrated seamlessly with existing legacy communications gear, including radio systems, and addressed all of our requirements, providing reliable, low-latency communications that sound great."

ITE Central is a public vocational school in Singapore that provides pre-employment training to secondary school graduates and continuing education and training to working adults. The institute is using Riedel's Bolero and RiFace to support a variety of theater productions. The gear recently enabled flawless, theater-wide communications during ITE Dance Emblazon, a dance concert featuring more than 200 dance talents and five dance genres.

The Bolero wireless intercom system supports up to 10 beltpacks per antenna, thereby requiring a small number of antennas to cover the gamut of production areas. The beltpacks themselves can be used as wireless beltpacks, wireless keypanels, or walkie-talkies. Moreover, Riedel's RiFace universal radio interface made it simple to link the facility's wired communication systems with two-way radio systems.

"This installation of Bolero and RiFace at ITE Central demonstrates not just the versatility of Bolero but our ability to provide world-class communications solutions in a diverse range of applications," said Rajveer Singh, General Manager, ASEAN and South Asia, Riedel Communications. "The simplicity of setup and extensive coverage capabilities are increasingly making our Bolero the primary choice for organizations looking for flexible, high-quality communications across a facility, campus, or other venue."

