The legend redesigned

Anaheim, January 16, 2020 – For more than 30 years, the Sennheiser HD 25 headphones have been the professionals’ choice for monitoring, field recording and DJing. Now the audio specialist is launching an all-new HD 25 LIGHT, which for the first time combines the sound signature of the original with a simpler headband design. By offering the same sought-after sound performance as the iconic classic, the new model provides an attractive entry into the HD 25 world.

“The HD 25s are found in DJ booths the world over. Also, they are the industry standard for field recording engineers and for film and video productions,” said Jannik Schentek, Product Manager at Sennheiser. “Unlike the previous model to bear the name, the new HD 25 LIGHT headphones feature the original HD 25 capsules. The minimalist headband design makes them a great, lower-cost alternative to the standard HD 25 with its split headband and swivel earpiece.”

Capable of handling high sound pressure levels, the closed, supra-aural HD 25 LIGHT are ideal for use in high-noise environments. They feature a dual-sided, 1.5 m long, detachable cable. Delivery includes a screw-on jack adapter (1/8” to 1/4”, 3.5 mm to 6.3 mm). The HD 25 LIGHT retail at EUR 99 (MSRP)/USD 99.95 (MAP).

Technical Data

Headphone principle: dynamic, closed-back, supra-aural

Frequency response: 16 – 22,000 Hz

Max. sound pressure level: 120 dB

Impedance: 70 ohms

Cable length: 1.5 m

Connector: 3.5 mm jack

Color: black

Weight: approx. 120 g

Visit Sennheiser at NAMM, Anaheim Convention Center North, Level 1, Booth No. 14108.