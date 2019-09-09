RTI Promotes Vincent Bova to Director of Dealer Experience

SHAKOPEE, Minn. — Sept. 5, 2019 — RTI, a global leader in control and automation, today announced the promotion of Vincent Bova to the position of Director of Dealer Experience. Bova has earned the new role by ensuring an exceptional experience for the company's dealers through robust training programs, superior technical support, and project design assistance.

Bova has extensive experience in the CI industry, having owned an integration business for over 12 years, where, in addition to doing installations of his own, he became a programming resource for other dealers. Joining RTI in 2017 as the Dealer Experience Manager for the Eastern region, Bova was instrumental in developing the new RTIXCEL training program, including a state-of-the-art online learning management system, online webinars, and the successful three-day headquarter training.

"With his extensive knowledge of the CI industry and passion for supporting dealers, it's no surprise that Vincent has made a huge impact at RTI since joining our team," said Ed McConaghay, CEO, RTI. "His contributions to our Dealer Experience initiative and RTIXCEL training program have been invaluable to their success, and we're thrilled to recognize his leadership with this promotion to Director of Dealer Experience."

Vincent is located in New Jersey and reports to Ed McConaghay.

More information about RTI is available at www.rticorp.com.

About RTI

RTI delivers the connected world to users' fingertips via advanced control and automation systems for smart homes and businesses. Guided by a passion for delivering the ultimate user experience, the company's award-winning solutions bring entertainment, environment, and security into harmony with a powerful ecosystem that is easy enough for anyone to use. The RTI portfolio offers beautifully designed remote controls, touchpanels, apps, processors and A/V distribution, all backed by the company's renowned Integration Designer® programming software, enabling integrators to deliver complete custom control for their clients.

The RTI family of innovative control solutions includes Pro Control. Affordable and easy to program, this line of remote controls, processors, and ProPanel® app are engineered with RTI's advanced capabilities and bring unprecedented value to professionally installed electronic systems. Together, RTI and Pro Control are setting the standard for fully customizable control and automation solutions for every application.

More information is available at www.rticorp.com and www.procontrol.com.

All trademarks and registered trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.

Image Caption: RTI is pleased to announce the promotion of Vincent Bova to Dealer Experience Director.

