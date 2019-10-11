RTI Names New CEO

SHAKOPEE, Minn. — Oct. 11, 2019 — RTI, global leader in control and automation, today announced the appointment of Mark Derus as the company's Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Derus will focus on driving business growth globally and expanding the company's commercial market presence. He will continue to build on the initiatives RTI has successfully implemented over the past three years, including new policies such as a three-year warranty, robust training programs, and the creation of a global Dealer Experience team. With the solid groundwork laid by these initiatives, former CEO, Ed McConaghay, has decided it was time for a leadership transition and will remain in an advisory role.

"Mark has an extensive background in leading technology-driven companies, combined with finance and business development expertise," said Kevin Marty, Chief Technology Officer and co-founder, RTI. "His track record of leadership at RTI and other successful companies made Mark the obvious choice to take over the CEO role."

Performing as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) at RTI since 2017, Derus has a long history of successfully executing business strategy, leading mergers and acquisitions, partnering with key businesses, and guiding companies through overall business growth. With an extensive background in technology, finance, and accounting, he has held the title of CFO, as well as other executive positions, for NetSPI, Quantum Retail Technology, Spanlink Communications/ ConvergeOne, IDeaS Revenue Optimization, and Visual Circuits.

"As a team, our focus is on being the best control solution for professional integrators. Over the past couple years, we've made big strides to accomplish this goal," said Derus. "Moving forward, we will continue to innovate by listening to our customers' needs and work hard to provide them with world-class products and support."

About RTI

RTI delivers the connected world to users' fingertips via advanced control and automation systems for smart homes and businesses. Guided by a passion for delivering the ultimate user experience, the company's award-winning solutions bring entertainment, environment, and security into harmony with a powerful ecosystem that is easy enough for anyone to use. The RTI portfolio offers beautifully designed remote controls, touchpanels, apps, processors, and A/V distribution, all backed by the company's renowned Integration Designer® programming software, enabling integrators to deliver complete custom control for their clients.

The RTI family of innovative control solutions includes Pro Control. Affordable and easy to program, this line of remote controls, processors, and ProPanel® app are engineered with RTI's advanced capabilities and bring unprecedented value to professionally installed electronic systems. Together, RTI and Pro Control are setting the standard for fully customizable control and automation solutions for every application.

More information is available at www.rticorp.com and www.procontrol.com.

