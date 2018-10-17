RTI Names Cyrille Vergely as Dealer Experience Manager

SHAKOPEE, Minn. — Oct. 17, 2018 — RTI, a leading control and automation manufacturer for residential and commercial settings, today announced that Cyrille Vergely has joined the company as its Dealer Experience Manager, Europe and Middle East. In his new role, he will ensure an exceptional experience for the company's dealers in the region by providing training, technical support and project design assistance.

Cyrille has 24 years of experience in the CE and custom installation industry. He began his career with Ciné Laser, where he served as an installer for five years before opening his own business: Home Cinema Services. After 14 successful years, Cyrille sold his company and joined VIVATEQ, a pan-European AV distributor, as a sales representative.

"In my time in the custom installation industry, I've had the opportunity to become very familiar with RTI's products, programming software, and the benefits provided by both," said Cyrille. "As a part of the company, I look forward to working closely with our dealers and leveraging my knowledge to help them deliver the best experience possible for their customers."

"Cyrille makes a key addition to the RTI team as we strive to deliver unmatched service and support to our dealers," said Ed McConaghay, CEO, RTI. "With the depth of his market knowledge and extensive experience with our product line, he will be an invaluable resource for our European partners."

Cyrille holds a bachelor's degree in education. He is located in Paris, France, and reports to Ed McConaghay.

More information about RTI is available at www.rticorp.com.

