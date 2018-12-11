Riedel at the 2019 NAMM Show

At the 2019 NAMM Show in Anaheim, California, Riedel Communications will showcase its latest innovations in real-time signal distribution and networking solutions for live performance and broadcast. Riedel solutions — including the Artist digital matrix intercom and Bolero wireless intercom system in both integrated and standalone deployments — will be in real-world use supporting the Grand Plaza Stage, Taylor Booth stage, and the Arena Stage during NAMM.

NEW: Bolero Standalone Wireless Intercom System

Riedel will feature its all-new Bolero Standalone Application, a license-enabled upgrade for the company's category-defining Bolero wireless intercom system that delivers several performance enhancements along with standalone capabilities. With the Bolero Standalone Application, antennas are daisy-chained to each other in a line or a redundant ring via a low-latency, synchronized TDM network.

Bolero is truly plug-and-play, with no IP configuration needed. A new external power supply can power up to five antennas, so power and data redundancies are easily achieved. A new single-RU, half-width external interface box, with six analog 4-wires and three GPIOs, can be directly connected to any antenna and then patched into an existing intercom system. The system is easily configured via a web GUI internal to the antennas. Other new capabilities provided by the Bolero update include individual rotary programming, Bluetooth headset support, and a new beltpack QuickMute feature that makes it easy for users to set the volume of all channels to zero.

NEW: SmartPanel 1200 Series

Also at the 2019 NAMM Show, Riedel will display its new 1200 series SmartPanel (RSP-1232HL). The RSP-1232HL panel features multiple full-color multitouch displays, 32 innovative hybrid-lever keys, the ability to leverage apps for multifunctionality, and the ability to adapt easily to the various workflows in use today. As the latest of the company's highly popular SmartPanel App-driven user interfaces, the RSP-1232HL is poised to allow users to work the way they always have while opening up entirely new possibilities.

Each of the RSP-1232HL's 32 lever keys features an integrated rotary encoder that provides control over parameters in the same location as the key. Users are able to choose custom colors for either the key labels or the LED rings that are positioned around each key. In addition, the RSP-1232HL supports AES67 audio through two fiber SFPs and two RJ45 connections that offer a variety of daisy-chaining and redundancy options and deliver extraordinary cabling flexibility.

MediorNet MicroN Software-Defined Hardware

Riedel's MediorNet MicroN is an 80G media distribution network device for the MediorNet line of media transport and management solutions. As a software-enabled, app-based hardware device, MicroN can be many different things: It can be a throw-down signal processor, a simple point-to-point link for up to 12 bidirectional HD signals, or part of a large decentralized router. A MicroN device can even serve as a multiviewer or a bridge between MediorNet networks and IP networks.

Working seamlessly with the MediorNet MetroN core fiber router, MicroN provides a high-density signal interface with a complete array of audio, video, and data inputs and outputs, including 24 SD/HD/3G-SDI I/Os, two MADI optical digital audio ports, a Gigabit Ethernet port, two sync reference I/Os, and eight 10G SFP+ high- speed ports. MicroN is available as a fully networked MediorNet device, as well as a point-to-point edition at a very competitive price point.

Company Quote:

"NAMM provides us an outstanding opportunity to connect with our live sound and event technology clients and partners. The sheer size of the show is testament to how healthy and vibrant this market segment is, and we look forward to exhibiting there every year. Riedel solutions will be showcased on the various NAMM stages and in stand 17531. We look forward to meeting you there."

— Patti Gunnell, Vice President of Strategic Accounts, Western Region, Riedel Communications

Company Overview:

Riedel Communications designs, manufactures, and distributes pioneering real-time video, audio, data, and communications networks for broadcast, pro audio, live event, sports, theater, and security applications. The company's flagship Artist digital matrix intercom, Bolero wireless intercom, and MediorNet signal distribution, routing, and processing systems scale easily for events of any size. Riedel is locally headquartered in Burbank, California, with its global headquarters in Wuppertal, Germany. Celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2017, the company now employs more than 500 people at 20 locations globally.

