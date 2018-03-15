Riedel Acquires Shares in Guest-One, Expert in Guest Management and Crew Accreditation

WUPPERTAL, Germany — March 15, 2018 — With an acquisition of shares of Wuppertal-based Guest-One, Riedel has gained first-class expertise and deep understanding of software-based participant management. The aim of this investment is to set new standards for visitor and event security with customized solutions, all from a single source. Customers will benefit from a comprehensive solution for guest and crew management along with cost-effective and seamless integration into a uniform event infrastructure. Guest-One is also optimally prepared for the important European general data protection regulation (GDPR) that takes effect in May — a benefit that will help ensure its customers are compliant with the new rule.

"This investment and the resulting partnership with Riedel provide us with an excellent basis and opportunity for further growth in the global event market. Together we will develop further innovative components in this area to take the handling of guests and crew to a new level. We are very much looking forward to this collaboration and the doors it will open for us," said Marcel Schettler, Oliver Maitre, and Thomas Küfner, the three Founders and Managing Directors of Guest-One.

With this deal, Riedel expands its service portfolio into the rental sector and, by investing in Guest-One's digital solutions for guest management, accreditation, access control, and cashless payment, Riedel is quickly developing into a full-service provider for the event market.

"Whether providing guest management at events of major German corporations, in the Nations Village in Pyeongchang at the Games, or in our own large, 30-year celebration, Guest-One has repeatedly proven its competence and innovative strength," said Thomas Riedel, Founder and CEO of Riedel Communications. "We continue to invest in the future and create synergies that benefit our customers worldwide, both technologically and economically."

Guest-One's customers include well-known DAX companies (a blue chip stock market index consisting of the 30 major German companies trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange), medium-sized companies and associations, as well as event and advertising agencies. As part of this partnership, Riedel will offer Guest-One solutions through its rental organization while maintaining autonomy for both companies.

Further information about Riedel and the company's products is available at www.riedel.net.

About Guest-One

Guest-One, based in Wuppertal, is a high-performance full-service provider for participant management and guest organization. As one of the largest service providers for solutions in the field of participant management, the company — with its 26 permanent employees- offers a high level of consulting expertise, security in implementation, and innovative solutions for a wide range of projects.

More than 20 years in the event industry have shaped the portfolio of Guest-One: Whether event, exhibition, or road show, whether test drive action or gala, whether 50, 500, or 5,000 guests — the company has the experience and expertise to organize events in various industries. Every year, Guest-One manages more than 150 projects worldwide.

More information about Guest-One and its products can be found at www.g1.de.

About Riedel Communications

Riedel Communications designs, manufactures, and distributes pioneering real-time video, audio, data, and communications networks for broadcast, pro audio, event, sports, theater, and security applications. The company also provides rental services for radio and intercom systems, event IT solutions, fiber backbones, and wireless signal transmission systems that scale easily for events of any size, anywhere in the world. Riedel is headquartered in Wuppertal, Germany, and employs over 450 people in 19 locations throughout Europe, Australia, Asia, and the Americas.

