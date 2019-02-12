Registration Opens for the 4K 4Charity Fun Run at the 2019 NAB Show

Portland, Ore. – February 12, 2019 – Registration is open for 4K 4Charity Fun Run at the 2019 NAB Show https://4k4charity.com/nab. The official run for NAB Show, the 4K 4Charity raises funds for non-profits focused on closing the gender gap in the media and entertainment and tech industries, and takes place Tuesday, April 9 at 7:30 am in Sunset Park, Las Vegas, NV. Sponsorship inquiries may be directed to Kate Incerto (incertok@amazon.com).

Proceeds from the 4K 4Charity at NAB Show benefit Girls Who Code, a national non-profit organization working to close the gender gap in technology and change the image of what a programmer looks like and does. With their 7-week Summer Immersion Program, a 2-week specialized Campus Program, after school Clubs, and a 13-book New York Times best-selling series, they are leading the movement to inspire, educate, and equip young women with the computing skills to pursue 21st century opportunities.

“The 4K 4Charity Fun Run is a beloved NAB Show tradition and a unique opportunity for industry professionals to come together in support of worthy non-profits and enjoy an energizing departure from the exhibit floor,” said Chris Brown, executive vice president, conventions and business operations at NAB. “We are pleased to support 4K 4Charity and excited to help the media and entertainment industry give back to the important cause of diversity and inclusion.”

Over the past five years, more than 9,000 people have supported the 4K 4Charity Fun Run Series, which has raised more than $960,000 for non-profits focused on increasing equity in technology. This year sponsors and individual supporters will reach a major milestone when they take overall giving past the $1 million mark. “This is an incredible milestone! More importantly, it shows how 4K 4Charity supporters take action to increase opportunities for those who are underrepresented in tech, and invest in the next generation of leaders,” said Laura Barber, co-founder of the 4K 4Charity Fun Run Series. “We are thankful for everyone’s generosity, and for the strong leadership from the NAB Show team. But this is just the first leg of the race! Please join us in making an even bigger impact and registering today.”

Unable to attend, but still want to show your support? Please choose "Donation Only" during registration. Complimentary bus transportation will be available to and from select NAB Show hotels and Sunset Park on a first-come, first-serve basis. Light beverages and snacks will be provided.

About the 4K 4Charity Fun Run

The 4K 4Charity Fun Run Series is a 2.49-mile running and walking event held annually in Las Vegas (NAB Show and AWS re:Invent), Amsterdam (IBC Show) and Portland, Oregon to raise awareness and financial support for global and local non-profits that support increased diversity and inclusion initiatives. Whether you’re a competitive runner or prefer a leisurely stroll, the 4K 4Charity Fun Run makes it easy for participants and sponsors to get active and give back. https://4k4charity.com/nab

About NAB Show

NAB Show, held April 6 - 11, 2019, in Las Vegas, NV, USA, is the world's largest and most comprehensive convention encompassing the convergence of media, entertainment and technology. With nearly 100,000 attendees from 165 countries and 1,700+ exhibitors, NAB Show is the ultimate marketplace for solutions that transcend traditional broadcasting and fuel the digital storytelling economy. From creation to consumption, across multiple platforms and countless nationalities, NAB Show is where global visionaries convene to bring content to life in new and exciting ways.