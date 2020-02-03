Alena Althouse Joins Reflex Marketing as Marketing & Communications Manager

(January 2020) — Reflex Marketing, who has represented leading brands in the pro audio, musical instrument and contracting verticals New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania for over 35 years, is pleased to announce that Alena Althouse has joined the firm as Marketing & Communications Manager. In this newly created role, Ms. Althouse will support vendors, resellers and the Reflex field sales team, leveraging an expanded tech stack and deep marketing skill set.

Alena brings a wealth of marketing prowess to Reflex, possessing a Master’s in Communication and significant experience in major e-commerce, having most recently supported the NHL Shop for industry leader Fanatics. With a full understanding of marketing promotions, branding, sophisticated email systems and e-commerce metrics, Alena will provide valuable services and hands-on assistance to all Reflex Marketing constituents.

“I’m excited to join the Reflex team and believe that my extensive marketing background provides a great fit for this position,” says Alena. “I look forward to supporting the resellers and vendors that we partner with, along with creating efficiencies that will sharpen the efforts of our sales team. It is very motivating for me to offer value to our customers, helping them achieve their visions and goals.”

“Alena brings substantive marcom experience to our team, and I know that she will be a tremendous asset to our clients in all business divisions,” adds Doug Nestler, owner of Reflex Marketing. “As our company continues to expand, we’re very excited about the future for Alena and the value she will add to all of our constituents.”

Alena Althouse can be reached at alena@reflexreps.com

About Reflex Marketing

Reflex Marketing has been a mainstay in the musical instrument, pro audio and contractor markets of the NY/NJ/PA region for over 35 years since its founding by Bob Brennan in 1983. Reflex operates with the core philosophy of “The Dealers and Vendors are Our Partners.” This approach is represented by the equilateral triangle in the company logo, which represents the continuing collaboration that occurs between Reflex reps, their dealers and the vendor community. Continually updating their ability to communicate with the dealer base and promote the latest products and technologies from vendors, Reflex will continue in the future to offer expanded resources to serve constituent needs at an even higher level.