NUGEN Audio Highlights Loudness Toolkit’s Netflix-Ready Workflows at IBC 2019

AMSTERDAM, AUGUST 1, 2019 – NUGEN Audio’s Netflix compliance is making quite a splash with post-production audio teams across the globe. Among the many Netflix-focused solutions is its Loudness Toolkit 2.8, which will be presented at IBC 2019 (Pod F.P37). The company will also feature its Halo Upmix solution for stereo to 5.1, 7.1 and 3D upmixing throughout the show. These essential plug-ins are designed for content creators working on audio that is being delivered to Netflix, as well as across traditional broadcast and film platforms.

“We take pride in providing our customers with solutions that make their projects and workflows more efficient, especially across growing platforms such as Netflix,” says Paul Tapper, CEO, NUGEN Audio. “We find that tailoring our products to the specific needs of audio professionals enables them to accomplish their full creative vision in a time- and results-oriented manner. We look forward to demonstrating these products at IBC and speaking with our European user-base to find out more about the ways in which our software helps them achieve their goals.”

NUGEN’s Loudness Toolkit 2.8 includes support of Netflix’s Audio Mix Specifications and Best Practices document, allowing users to easily create Netflix-ready mixes; and they are certainly taking notice. A combination of three highly versatile plug-ins, the Loudness Toolkit includes the VisLM loudness meter, ISL limiter and LM-Correct quick-fix tool, as well as supporting native 7.1.2 audio processing and loudness parameters for advanced loudness control and dialogue consistency. The enhanced toolkit also now includes the DynApt extension, which offers immediate correction of LRA and dynamics while preserving dialogue intelligibility and correctly identifying and respecting intentional dramatic transitions. It also provides an updated loudness parameter, Dialogue LRA as well as an added flexibility to simultaneously monitor multiple integrated measures.

The company’s Halo Upmix is perfect for all types of production from archive restoration and traditional television, through to the full 7.1 feature-film experience. The software features unique center-channel management with switchable dialogue extraction, as well as an optional 3D immersive extension for Dolby Atmos and Auro-3D (7.1.4) compatibility that facilitates production across cinematic, VR and gaming applications. Powerful real-time analysis of original stereo material identifies and extracts locational cues to naturally extend the panorama, leaving the inherent character of the original source intact. Downmix compatibility comes assured with the ‘exact’ mode function, which maintains the relationship between original, upmixed and downmixed file versions.

About NUGEN Audio

NUGEN Audio provides the broadcast and post-production industry’s most advanced solutions for surround upmixing and end-to-end loudness management, metering, and correction from content acquisition through to playout. Reflecting the real-world production experience of the NUGEN Audio design team, the company’s products make it easier to deliver high-quality, compliant audio while saving time, reducing costs, and preserving the creative process. NUGEN Audio’s tools for audio analysis, loudness metering, mixing/mastering, and tracking are used by the world’s top names in broadcast, post-production, and music production. For more information, visit nugenaudio.com.