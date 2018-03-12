New Keystone Cat6A Jack from Platinum Tools Now Available; Featured at 2018 NAB Show

NEWBURY PARK, Calif., March 12, 2018 - Platinum Tools®(www.platinumtools.com), the leader in solutions for the preparation, installation, hand termination and testing of wire and cable, is proud to announce new Keystone Cat6A Jacks (p/ns 751-1 shielded / 752-1 non-shielded) are now available.

Platinum Tools will feature the new Keystone Cat6A Jacks during the 2018 NAB Show, held in Las Vegas, Nev. from April 9-12 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, booth # C11447.

“Our new Keystone Cat6A Jack has a tool-less design that is easy and fast to terminate and made to fit industry standard wall plates and unloaded patch panels,” explained Lee Sachs, Platinum Tools, Inc. president and general manager. “It even meets Cat6A channel shielded and non-shielded performance up to 100m. It’s a must for installers and technicians across multiple markets.”

The new Keystone Cat6A Jack’s tool-less design reduces tool cost, since no punchdown tool is required. The color coded wire guide ensures pairs stay in the proper order for fast, easy terminations. This keystone jack is also designed to be resuable, and comes in multiple colors, so it can be used to replace old, worn out jacks or be integrated into newer projects with little difficulty.

Additional features and specifications include:

· Color coded T568A/B sequence makes wire configuration easy

· Unshielded available in either blue or white

· UL Listed

· Exceeds TIA/EIA-568-C.2

· IEC 60512-99-001 PoE Compliant

· RoHS Compliant

· Contacts 50μ gold

· AWG range 22 ~ 24

· Mating 750 cycles

· Temperature range: -10 degree C ~ +60 degree C

· MSRP: $11.95 (751-1 shielded; bag)

· MSRP: $9.95 (752BL-1 & 752WH-1 non-shielded; bag)

For additional information and pricing, please visit www.platinumtools.com, call (800) 749-5783, or email info@platinumtools.com.

Platinum Tools, founded in 1997, was created based upon two very simple objectives. First, develop the absolute best possible solutions for the preparation, installation, and hand termination of wire and cable. Second, implement an operational infrastructure that can deliver these products in an efficient, timely, and high quality manner.

All of our products must absolutely satisfy three critical benchmark criteria…utility of function; quality of function; and economic value. Our people are our company. They, too, must be focused on and work to satisfy three critical benchmark criteria…customer satisfaction; product knowledge and expertise; and willingness to learn and adapt.

