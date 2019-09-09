nanocosmos Takes Interactive Live Streaming to the Next Level With New Features for nanoStream Cloud

Visit nanocosmos at IBC2019 — Stand 14.B17

BERLIN — Sept. 5, 2019 — At IBC2019, nanocosmos will introduce new enhancements to its nanoStream Cloud end-to-end solution for ultra-low-latency (ULL) live streaming that enable a more interactive and engaging experience for end users, supporting a range of interactive business use cases such as iGaming, webcasts, and auctions. nanoStream Cloud features H5Live Player for plug-in-free, low-latency playback (about one second) on any mobile and desktop browser, including Safari on iOS; a scalable CDN with a global footprint; and advanced analytics and metrics that provide improved insights throughout the entire workflow to ensure a superior quality of service.

"In today's video streaming world, businesses, platform operators, and content creators are looking to gamify business and OTT content to increase audience engagement, interactivity, and monetization," said Oliver Lietz, CEO and founder of nanocosmos. "nanoStream Cloud is the ultimate solution, offering ultra-low-latency that is critical for interactive live streaming, with a scalable CDN, analytics, and flexible player in one platform, all at an economical cost with no additional streaming servers or infrastructure required. The new enhancements to nanoStream Cloud take the platform to the next level, opening up opportunities for interactive use cases on a global scale."

New capabilities to be demonstrated at IBC2019 for the nanoStream Cloud ULL live-streaming platform include multi-bit-rate (MBR/ABR) streaming; transcoding, improved live streaming and screen sharing in the browser; tagging; secure streaming; and synced playback. Next-generation MBR/ABR and analytics capabilities expand operators' reach and make it easy to deliver ULL live video on any device, anywhere in the world. The company will also showcase new flexible live encoding options for its platform, giving operators the choice to use the nanoStream Webcaster or third-party live encoders. nanoStream Cloud is also perfect for offering instant live streaming for multiple camera streams 24/7.

Efficient and scalable, the end-to-end solution includes support for the entire video streaming workflow, from live encoding to streaming and playback. The nanoStream Cloud platform is easy to use and integrate into existing firewalled and enterprise environments, offering a global footprint and player that is compatible with any mobile and desktop browser. By reducing setup, hardware, and maintenance costs, as well as eliminating vendor fragmentation issues, nanoStream Cloud provides a lightweight, cost-effective solution for businesses that want to create more interactive live video streaming experiences and gamify their content.

nanocosmos will demonstrate its nanoStream Cloud platform at IBC2019, Sept. 13-17 in Amsterdam, at Stand 14.B17. In addition, Lietz will participate in a panel discussion on "Streaming Live Events: When it MUST Be All Right on the Night." The session will take place Monday, Sept. 16 at 1 p.m. in the Content Everywhere Hub — Presentation Theater located on Stand 14.C15. More information about nanocosmos is available at www.nanocosmos.de.

nanocosmos enables users to go live around the world in one second with its nanoStream Cloud and H5Live Player. With many years of experience, nanocosmos has created the unique H5Live technology for plug-in-free delivery and playback on any device and HTML5 browsers, including Safari on iOS. H5Live is part of nanoStream Cloud, a scalable live streaming solution and ultra-low-latency (ULL) CDN with a global footprint. nanoStream Cloud Analytics and H5Live Metrics for better insights and QoS are now also available. For live encoding, browser-based WebRTC.live is included, or users can simply deploy their existing RTMP Live Video Encoder workflow. More information is available at www.nanocosmos.de.

