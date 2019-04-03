NAB 2019: Cobalt Digital Offers Solutions for 4K, HDR Workflows

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – April 3, 2019 – Between its 4K and HDR workflow solutions, as well as promotion of a new internet transport protocol, Cobalt Digital will demonstrate a number of technologies for broadcasters next week at the 2019 NAB Show in Las Vegas, Nev. The company will showcase its full complement of card-based solutions for openGear® frames for 4K and HDR workflows at Booth SL9111. Plus, on April 7 in Las Vegas, the company will receive an Emmy® Award for “Pioneering Reliable Transmission Method for Live Contribution and Distribution TV Links.”

The Emmy was awarded to several companies for their collaborative work on RIST, the Reliable Internet Stream Transport protocol, which allows for low-latency video transport of MPEG-2 content over the internet. Cobalt is also a founding company of the RIST Forum, which was established in late March to promote the standard. The RIST Forum will host a free panel discussion about the protocol on April 9 at NAB, and attendees are encouraged to register for the panel at www.rist.tv/register-for-nab-2019-panel.

“We are encouraged by the positive reaction to the new RIST protocol, and we are excited to share our new solutions for 4K and HDR production at NAB,” explained Chris Shaw, executive vice president of sales and marketing, Cobalt Digital. “4K has become the production norm, whether or not 4K is actually being distributed by broadcasters and other content providers, and interest in HDR continues to grow. Our openGear-based solutions provide affordable and flexible ways to process, monitor, and distribute 4K and HDR content.”

A cost-effective choice for contribution, distribution, ENG, streaming, and other broadcast applications, the flexible 9992-ENC series of HEVC/AVC/MPEG-2 encoders for openGear® frames offers customized I/O options and extensive audio support. It offers low-latency 8-bit and 10-bit 4:2:0 encoding, with optional license keys for HEVC and 4:2:2 encoding. Its pay-as-you-go licensing structure means users only pay for required features when needed. The 9992-ENC base model includes on 3G-SDI input, but can be upgraded to support four 3G-SDI (1080p60) signals or one 12G-SDI signal (4Kp60).

For uncomplicated monitoring of asynchronous 4K and HD signals, Cobalt offers the new 9971 Series of multiviewers. There are three models in the series designed to accommodate a variety of signals and applications. Up to five 9971 can be installed in one 2 RU openGear frame – and multiple cards can be included in a cascaded chain to provide multiviewer layouts of up to 64 sources. One-button template presets simplify setup, but users can also create and save customized layouts. All models also include HDMI outputs for economical viewing on consumer-grade 4K monitors.

Also at NAB, Cobalt will demonstrate its new 9914 Series of distribution amplifiers, which support 4K 12G-SDI sources and allow for copper runs long enough to reach most equipment within master control. The 9914DA-4x16-XPT-12G, one of four models in the series, includes four input channels that can be crosspoint-routed to 16 DA outputs in several configurations. Up to 10 cards can be installed in one openGear frame, allowing for up to 40 channels of input and distribution to up to 160 outputs.

Cobalt’s 9904-UDX-4K up/down/cross converter and image processor provides an economical SDR-to-HDR and HDR-to-SDR conversion for 4K ad HD live sports. The card allows production truck operators to convert legacy cameras, servers, graphics systems, and other SDR sources for HDR productions. As a result, the 9904-UDX-4K reduces the need for new equipment purchases to produce HDR footage, and eliminates the need for separate SDR and HDR cameras and processing paths.

