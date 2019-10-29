Michael Hession Joins ASG to Lead Financial Operations

EMERYVILLE, CALIF., Oct. 29, 2019 – Advanced Systems Group (ASG), a leading media technology and engineering firm, today announced Michael Hession joined the company on Sept. 25 to manage business and financial operations.

An industry veteran, Hession spent several years handling the finances for AKG Acoustics. When the company was acquired by Harman International, he was named CFO, vice president, and general manager of the Orban Division, which included Studer North America. He also co-founded Octiv, Inc., which was acquired by Plantronics in 2005. Previously, he served as vice president for finance and operations for Klotz Digital. Most recently, Hession served as director of finance for Nutiva.

“Through his diverse background, Michael has proven himself to be a strong leader in financial operations,” said Dave Van Hoy, president of ASG. “He understands both the business and technical needs of our customers, which make him a valuable addition to the ASG team.”

Contact Hession at 510-654-8300 or mhession@asgllc.com.

About ASG:

Based in the San Francisco Bay Area with offices in the New York Metro Area, Los Angeles, and the Rocky Mountain Region, Advanced Systems Group LLC has provided engineering, systems, integration, support, and training to the multimedia creative and corporate video markets for more than 20 years. With unmatched experience in high-speed shared storage, media asset management, archiving, editing, color and VFX systems, ASG has become one of the largest installers of post-production and shared storage systems in North America. Highly focused on customer success, the ASG team has installed and supported more than 500 storage networks, along with production and post-production systems. As part of its complete solution approach, ASG also offers a range of managed services, providing expert staffing for media production and IT services on a temporary or ongoing basis. For more information, visit www.asgllc.com or call 510-654-8300.