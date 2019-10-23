Matrox Now Shipping Groundbreaking QuadHead2Go Multi-Monitor Controllers for Next-Generation Video Walls

Matrox QuadHead2Go appliances and cards simplify large-scale and artistic video wall installations by supporting any source, any size, and any configuration

MONTREAL — October 23, 2019 — Matrox® Graphics Inc. is pleased to announce that the Matrox QuadHead2Go™ multi-monitor controllers are now shipping. Available in appliance and PCI Express® card form factors, QuadHead2Go units are capable of driving four displays from one signal offering an easy and convenient path to next-generation video walls. The new multi-monitor controllers also feature a modular architecture that provides complete video wall scalability and flexibility by powering video walls of any type and size—while delivering flawless image quality across high-impact configurations. OEMs, system integrators, and AV installers can use the included Matrox PowerWall™ software to effortlessly configure the latest emerging, large-scale, and artistic video walls.

Matrox QuadHead2Go will be in action at ISR 2019 (booth S-43A), I/ITSEC 2019 (booth 787), and ISE 2020 (booth 11-D120).

Complete flexibility

QuadHead2Go controllers capture a single video signal—of up to 4Kp60 and 8Kx8K—for display across up to four screens, at resolutions up to 1920x1200 per output. The input content could be from any source—including professional graphics cards and integrated GPUs, digital signage players, laptops, and more—while displays can be arranged in classic rectangular 2x2, 2x1, 3x1, 4x1, 1x2, 1x3, or 1x4 setups, or a variety of other artistic configurations. Multiple QuadHead2Go units can be used together to easily build ultra-large video walls under any operating system, including Microsoft® Windows® 10 and Linux®.

Ease of deployment

QuadHead2Go guarantees out-of-the-box plug and play when using the default 2x2 landscape configuration, without having to install software or connect to a video source. On-device buttons on the appliance enable users to cycle through pre-set configurations to easily select and set the display layout, as well as access a pre-saved image to set up display positions and fine-tune bezel-displaced pixels. The controllers also include High-bandwidth Digital Content Protection (HDCP) support for playback of protected audio and video content from HDCP-compliant devices.

Software and APIs

Matrox PowerWall is an advanced, yet easy-to-use management software that allows users to customize configurations and control the display outputs independently, in either offline or online mode. The Matrox QuadHead2Go REST API is also available for integrators and developers looking to create custom functions and applications.

“Matrox QuadHead2Go is a perfect example of how Matrox continues to innovate and equip OEMs, system installers, and professional users worldwide with leading-edge capabilities while simplifying the deployment process," said Fadhl Al-Bayaty, business development manager, Matrox Graphics Inc. “Packaged in small-form-factor, low-power, and user-friendly appliance and card options, QuadHead2Go ensures seamless and imaginative video wall designs for a variety of applications including digital signage, control rooms, broadcast, houses of worship, and more.”

Watch video:

https://www.matrox.com/graphics/en/products/video-wall/quadhead2go/videos/quadhead2go_introduction_video/

Availability

The Matrox QuadHead2Go multi-monitor controllers, in both appliance (part number: Q2G-DP4K) and card (part number: Q2G-DP4K-C) form factors, are now available. To learn more about these new multi-display solutions, contact Matrox Graphics.

About Matrox Graphics Inc.

Matrox Graphics is a global manufacturer of reliable, high-quality ASICs, boards, appliances, and software. Backed by in-house design expertise and dedicated customer support, Matrox products deliver stellar capture, extension, distribution, and display. Engineering high-quality products since 1976, Matrox technology is trusted by professionals and partners worldwide. Matrox is a privately held company headquartered in Montreal, Canada. For more information, visit www.matrox.com/graphics

